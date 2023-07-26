Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?
Whether it's the GT World Challenge Europe at Nürburgring, the FIA Karting Europe in Cremona, or the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy, you're in for an exciting motorsport experience! Mark your calendars and catch all the excitement of these enjoyable motorsport events this weekend.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 29-30 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
GT World Challenge Europe - Nurburgring
After the thrilling Misano race, the next stop for GT World Challenge Europe will be the Nurburgring. If you want to witness one of the best GT challenges, come to Motorsport.tv this weekend.
- Practice: (29 July) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:30 EST
- Pre-Qualifying: (29 July) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST
- Qualifying: (30 July) - 08:40 CET - 07:40 BST - 02:40 EST
- Race: (30 July) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST
*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany
FIA Karting Europe - Cremona
FIA Karting Europe showcases thrilling races and fierce competition on challenging circuits. As one of the most prestigious karting competitions, it brings together young talents and seasoned racers from all corners of the continent. Stay tuned for the action of FIA Karting Europe, where every turn counts and every second matters.
- Saturday: (29 July) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST
- Sunday: (30 July) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
RMCIT - Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy
Experience the excitement of the ROTAX MAX Challenge International Trophy! Karting racers from around the world compete in this high-speed showdown. Don't miss the action, catch it live on Motorsport.tv this weekend!
- First Heat: (28 July) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST
- Second Heat: (28 July) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST
- Super Heat: (30 July) - 09:05 CET - 08:05 BST - 03:05 EST
- Final: (30 July) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST
- Podium: (30 July) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST
Related video
Latest news
Canberra Supercars bid rejected by minister
Canberra Supercars bid rejected by minister Canberra Supercars bid rejected by minister
Supercars to discuss controversial licence rule
Supercars to discuss controversial licence rule Supercars to discuss controversial licence rule
Supercars explains key pre-race change
Supercars explains key pre-race change Supercars explains key pre-race change
Supercars superlicence to be abolished
Supercars superlicence to be abolished Supercars superlicence to be abolished
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.