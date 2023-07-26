Subscribe
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

Whether it's the GT World Challenge Europe at Nürburgring, the FIA Karting Europe in Cremona, or the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy, you're in for an exciting motorsport experience! Mark your calendars and catch all the excitement of these enjoyable motorsport events this weekend.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 29-30 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

GT World Challenge Europe - Nurburgring

After the thrilling Misano race, the next stop for GT World Challenge Europe will be the Nurburgring. If you want to witness one of the best GT challenges, come to Motorsport.tv this weekend.

  • Practice: (29 July) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:30 EST
  • Pre-Qualifying: (29 July) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST
  • Qualifying: (30 July) - 08:40 CET - 07:40 BST - 02:40 EST
  • Race: (30 July) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

 

FIA Karting Europe - Cremona

FIA Karting Europe showcases thrilling races and fierce competition on challenging circuits. As one of the most prestigious karting competitions, it brings together young talents and seasoned racers from all corners of the continent. Stay tuned for the action of FIA Karting Europe, where every turn counts and every second matters.

  • Saturday: (29 July) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST
  • Sunday: (30 July) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

 

RMCIT - Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy 

Experience the excitement of the ROTAX MAX Challenge International Trophy! Karting racers from around the world compete in this high-speed showdown. Don't miss the action, catch it live on Motorsport.tv this weekend!

  • First Heat: (28 July) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST
  • Second Heat: (28 July) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST
  • Super Heat: (30 July) - 09:05 CET - 08:05 BST - 03:05 EST
  • Final: (30 July) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST
  • Podium: (30 July) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

 

