Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 February weekend?
This weekend, Motorsport.tv will carry over 100 total hours of racing livestreams, including two-wheel and four-wheel motorsports. Premium livestreams include the FIM SuperEnduro and FIM X-Trial as well as the largest beach bike race, Le Touquet Enduropale. Free livestreams this weekend include round 2 of the Asian Le Mans Series, the ultra-competitive Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand, Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship, Ferrari Racing Days from Abu Dhabi, Formula Regional Middle East Championship, and UAE Formula 4 – all live at Motorsport.tv. Don't miss out on these thrilling races; visit Motorsport.tv this weekend and immerse yourself in the world of motorsport.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 3-4 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Le Touquet Enduropale
The legendary Touquet Enduropale, the toughest and most thrilling beach bike enduro on earth will be live on Motorsport.tv. Live on Saturday, the quads will hit the sand, while on Sunday, don't miss the full three-hour race across the famed beach of northern France! Only available to Motorsport.tv subscribers.
- Saturday: (3 February) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST
- Sunday: (4 February) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST
FIM SuperEnduro - Hungary
The FIM SuperEnduro series is set to resume this weekend with GP Hungary, as riders gear up to tackle the challenging terrain and showcase their skills. The event will be exclusively broadcast live at Motorsport.tv. Please note that viewers must be a premium subscriber to watch live.
- Race: (3 February) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
FIM X-Trial - Barcelona
The 2024 FIM X-Trial World Championship kicks off in Barcelona with eight confirmed riders. Defending champion Toni Bou, a 17-time World Champion, aims to secure victory at the venue where he has claimed 15 of his 79 top-flight wins. Young talents Jaime Busto and Gabriel Marcelli, last season's closest rivals, will be challenging Bou once again. Exclusive coverage of every intricate and demanding moment in this discipline awaits Motorsport.tv subscribers.
- Race: (4 February) - 18:45 CET - 17:45 BST - 12:45 EST
Asian Le Mans - 4H of Dubai
The Asian Le Mans Series, featuring 42 entries and four new additions, heads to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for its remaining races. With two new teams and various driver changes, including the debut of Will Stevens, the series promises excitement. Motorsport.tv is your home for all the best GT and sportscar races this season.
- Qualifying: (3 February) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST
- Race: (4 February) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST
Formula Regional Oceania Championship -
Hampton Downs
Next stop on the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, supported by Toyota, is Hampton Downs Motorsport Park! The first two races have been dominated by the dynamic duo of Roman Bilinski and Christian Mansell. With nine different drivers gracing the podium so far, the series showcases its intense competitiveness. Catch the action live this weekend on Motorsport.tv as the racing excitement continues to unfold.
- Qualifying 1: (2 February) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST
- Race 1: (3 February) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST
- Qualifying 2: (3 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 15:00 EST
- Race 2: (4 February) - 00:00 CET - 23:00BST - 18:00 EST
- Race 3: (4 February) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park
You can watch the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand series, which witnesses great excitement every weekend, live on Motorsport.tv both on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
- Saturday: (2 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
- Sunday: (3 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
The broadcast links cover all sessions.
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Dubai
- Race 1: (3 February) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST
- Race 2: (3 February) - 13:55 CET - 12:55 BST - 07:55 EST
- Race 3: (4 February) - 19:25 CET - 18:25 BST - 13:25 EST
UAE Formula 4 - Dubai
- Qualifying: (3 February) - 05:25 CET - 04:25 BST - 23:25 EST
- Race 1: (3 February) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST
- Race 2: (3 February) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST
- Race 3: (4 February) - 06:25 CET - 05:25 BST - 00:25 EST
Ferrari Racing Days - Abu Dhabi
