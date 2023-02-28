Subscribe
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

Racing action on Motorsport.tv kicks off with the FIM SuperEnduro on Thursday, followed by the exhilarating Porsche Cup Brasil in Interlagos and the US-based GT America at the weekend.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 4-5 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM SuperEnduro - Israel

FIM SuperEnduro is heading to Israel on Thursday for one of the most unique tracks of the season. Motorsport.tv subscribers can watch the wildly popular series that pits riders against the challenge of completing the course in the fastest time possible and without making mistakes.

  • Race: (2 March) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

 

Porsche Cup Brasil - Interlagos

After last year's dramatic season, the Porsche Cup Brasil opens its new season this weekend at Interlagos. The sessions on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast live and FREE on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (4 March) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST
  • Race 1: (4 March) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST
  • Race 2: (5 March) - 18:05 CET - 17:05 BST - 12:05 EST

 

GT America - St. Petersburg

It's time to start the engines at GT America! The action will be in St Petersburg this weekend and the races will be on Motorsport.tv, just like last year.

  • Race 1: (4 March) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
  • Race 2: (5 March) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST

 

