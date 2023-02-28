Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?
Racing action on Motorsport.tv kicks off with the FIM SuperEnduro on Thursday, followed by the exhilarating Porsche Cup Brasil in Interlagos and the US-based GT America at the weekend.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 4-5 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
FIM SuperEnduro - Israel
FIM SuperEnduro is heading to Israel on Thursday for one of the most unique tracks of the season. Motorsport.tv subscribers can watch the wildly popular series that pits riders against the challenge of completing the course in the fastest time possible and without making mistakes.
- Race: (2 March) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
Porsche Cup Brasil - Interlagos
After last year's dramatic season, the Porsche Cup Brasil opens its new season this weekend at Interlagos. The sessions on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast live and FREE on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying: (4 March) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST
- Race 1: (4 March) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST
- Race 2: (5 March) - 18:05 CET - 17:05 BST - 12:05 EST
GT America - St. Petersburg
It's time to start the engines at GT America! The action will be in St Petersburg this weekend and the races will be on Motorsport.tv, just like last year.
- Race 1: (4 March) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
- Race 2: (5 March) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST
