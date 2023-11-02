Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 4-5 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Motegi

The 2023 SUPER GT is gearing up for its grand finale, the "MOTEGI GT 300km RACE GRAND FINAL," set for November 4th (Sat) and 5th (Sun) at Mobility Resort Motegi in Tochigi Prefecture. The focus is on the championship showdown, with contenders in both the GT500 and GT300 classes battling for the title. The final race promises an unpredictable and intense competition, potentially witnessing unexpected come-from-behind victories as seen in past years. This event will mark the last race of the season, creating a memorable spectacle as many drivers, cars, and tires make their final appearances including the final outing for the famous Honda NSX-GT - to be replaced by the Civic R-GT from 2024. Paid subscribers can watch qualifying and the race live, only on Motorsport.tv

Qualifying : (4 November) - 07:10 CET - 06:10 BST - 01:10 EST

: (4 November) - 07:10 CET - 06:10 BST - 01:10 EST Race: (5 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST

FIM X-Trial - Madrid

The FIM X-Trial is set to take place in Madrid this weekend at the Madrid Arena, the home country of legendary 33-time Trial champion Toni Bou, who leads the 2023 title fight. The event will be exclusively livestreamed on Motorsport.tv for paid subscribers.

Race: (4 November) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST

Highlands 6 Hour Enduro

Highlands is celebrating its 10th Birthday with the inaugural 6 Hour Enduro event on November 4th-5th, 2023. This event will deliver the signature Highlands experience: excellent organization, thrilling racing, welcoming staff, and an atmosphere packed with excitement and competition, along with various activities such as the Le Mans start, Top Ten shootouts, and grid walks, promising plenty of surprises. The event includes multiple racing categories such as the 6 Hour Enduro featuring the best GT3, GT4, and Open Class cars, as well as supporting races such as Aussie Racing Cars, Central Muscle Cars, and the 1 Hour Enduro. The 6 Hour Endurance Race takes place on Sunday and will be live-streamed on Motorsport.tv.

Saturday : (4 November) - 01:30 CET - 00:30 BST - 19:30 EST

: (4 November) - 01:30 CET - 00:30 BST - 19:30 EST Sunday: (4 November) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST

WSK Euro Series - Sarno

The second and final round of the WSK Euro Series 2023 is set to unfold at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno from November 1st to 5th. The competition will feature categories such as MINI, OKJ, OK, OK-N, and OK-NJ, culminating in the championship titles following the first round held at Franciacorta on September 3rd. The championship's second round will offer increased points for competitors, presenting a total of 153 points for the winner across heats, pre-finals, and finals, setting the stage for a wide-open category title battle. The Pre-finals and Finals on Sunday, November 5th, will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.