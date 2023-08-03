Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 August weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 5-6 August. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Fuji

This weekend, don't miss the thrilling SUPER GT race at Fuji International Speedway. Toyota, Nissan and Honda take to the legendary circuit for 450km of battle. The race will be exclusively broadcast on Motorsport.tv, with access reserved for subscribers. Become a subscriber today and secure your front-row seat to Japan's premier racing series!

Qualifying : (5 August) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST

: (5 August) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST Race: (6 August) - 06:30 CET - 05:30 BST - 00:30 EST

*Not available in: Japan

Stock Car Pro Series - Velocitta

After a wild race last year, the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series returns to Velocitta. With this season's championship battle raging, Motorsport.tv will exclusively show both qualifying on Saturday and Races 1 and 2 on Sunday with English and Portuguese commentary.

Qualifying : (5 August) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST

: (5 August) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST Race 1-2: (6 August) - 18:30 CET - 17:30 BST - 12:30 EST

GP3R - Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres

The heart of motorsports beats at the Québec-based Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, where no fewer than seven racing series will battle it out on the famously tight urban track. With all-day livestreams on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this is a must-watch event for racing fans. Every single session will be exclusively available live and free on Motorsport.tv.

GT America - Nashville

As the support series for IndyCar, GT America adds an extra layer of excitement to an already action-packed weekend. Fans and enthusiasts alike will have the privilege of witnessing emerging talents and established pros competing side by side, showcasing their skills and vying for victory.

Race 1 : (6 August) - 01:55 CET - 00:55 BST - 19:55 EST

: (6 August) - 01:55 CET - 00:55 BST - 19:55 EST Race 2: (6 August) - 22:15 CET - 21:15 BST - 16:15 EST

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Nürburgring

Renowned for its intense rivalries and exciting races, the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany is the ultimate arena where drivers test their mettle with speed, precision, and strategic prowess. And what better backdrop for this spectacle than Nürburgring, renowned for its legendary twists, turns, and elevation shifts, making it the ideal proving ground for these exceptional racing cars.

Race 1 : (5 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

: (5 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST Race 2: (6 August) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Burriram

The Buriram circuit will be transformed into a battleground of horsepower and precision as drivers from the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia navigate its challenging turns. Prepare for an action-packed weekend as the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia takes center stage at Buriram.

Race 1 : (5 August) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST

: (5 August) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST Race 2: (6 August) - 05:30 CET - 04:30 BST - 23:30 EST