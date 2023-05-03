Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 6-7 May weekend?
This week is huge on Motorsport.tv! The action opens with the 450km Fuji SUPER GT race and shortly after that we'll be heading to Britain for the Silverstone 500, one of the most important rounds of British GT, Spa for 12 hours of thrilling racing and New Zealand for the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship! In addition, Champions of the Future karting, where young drivers compete, will also be on Motorsport.tv.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 6-7 May. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
SUPER GT - Fuji 450km
Japan's star series, SUPER GT, heads to Fuji for Golden Week and the race will take place during the week, not at the weekend. You can watch the fastest GT series on earth live exclusively on Motorsport.tv. Only premium users of Motorsport.tv can watch the race. Sign up here now!
- Qualifying: (3 May) - 08:10 CET - 07:10 BST - 02:10 EST
- Race: (4 May) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST
*Not available in: Japan
Champions of the Future - Trinec
Don't forget that you can watch all the rounds of this exciting karting series, where nearly 170 young names are competing, live on Motorsport.tv.
- Friday: (5 May) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST
- Saturday: (6 May) - 08:25 CET - 07:25 BST - 02:25 EST
24H Series - 12H Spa-Francorchamps
- Race - Part 1: (6 May) - 12:00 CET - 11:00 BST - 06:00 EST
- Race - Part 2: (7 May) - 10:30 CET - 09:30 BST - 04:30 EST
British GT - Silverstone 500
After a thrilling first two round of the season, British GT returns to the legendary circuit this weekend for the Silverstone 500. So where can you watch this exciting series? Of course on Motorsport.tv!
- Qualifying: (6 May) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST
- Race: (7 May) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST
Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park
The final round of the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship will take place this weekend at Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park and you can catch all the weekend's action on Motorsport.tv.
- Saturday: (6 May) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST
- Sunday: (7 May) - 00:01 CET - 23:01 BST - 18:01 EST
The broadcast links cover all sessions.
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
