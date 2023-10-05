Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 7-8 October weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 7-8 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM X-Trial - Andorra La Vella

The 2023 X-Trial World Championship resumes its season this weekend in Andorra la Vella, the capital of Andorra. This marks the first event of the winter season after a 6-month summer break. Local hero Toni Bou and Jaime Busto are the top contenders for the 2023 championship. The event features a strong field of riders, including Adam Raga and Gabriel Marcelli. Note that only Motorsport.tv subscribers can watch this exclusive broadcast!

Race: (7 October) - 19:30 CET - 18:30 BST - 13:30 EST

Stock Car Pro Series - Buenos Aires

Catch LATAM's greatest racing series exclusive and live! The Stock Car Pro Series returns to Buenos Aires, Argentina after a six-year absence for the ninth round of the exciting 2023 season. This marks the fifth trip of Stock Car to Argentina, with previous races in Buenos Aires in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2017. Gabriel Casagrande leads the Stock Car championship with 217 points, followed by ex-F1 star Rubens Barrichello (195), Ricardo Zonta (194), Daniel Serra (190), Thiago Camilo (180). You can catch all the action live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (7 October) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

Race 1-2: (8 October) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST

Nürburgring Endurance Series - Round 9

The ninth round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series takes place this weekend and the Green Hell will once again echo with the sound of engines. After the exhilarating battles of the last race, the drivers are stepping on the gas as the season draws to a close. An exciting battle awaits the spectators this weekend.You can catch the complete race day on Motorsport.tv, live and for free.

Race: (7 October) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

GT World Challenge America - Indianapolis 8 Hour

The Fanatec GT World Challenge America series will culminate with the Indianapolis 8-Hour powered by AWS endurance event, featuring a night race with double championship points.

Pre-Qualifying : (6 October) - 17:20 CET - 16:20 BST - 11:20 EST

Qualifying : (6 October) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST

Super Pole Shootout : (7 October) - 00:40 CET - 23:40 BST - 18:40 EST

Race: (7 October) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

*Not available in: USA

GT America - Indianapolis

GT America powered by AWS is concluding its season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from October 4th to 8th, featuring the SRO3, GT4, and the return of the GT2 Class. The event comprises 26 races over three days, including the Indianapolis 8 Hour. In the SRO3 Class, George Kurtz, Memo Gidley, and Jason Daskalos are locked in a championship battle. GT2 Class features three cars, and the GT4 Class will see a competition between Ross Chouest and Jason Bell for the championship title.

Race 1 : (6 October) - 19:35 CET - 18:35 BST - 13:35 EST

Race 2: (8 October) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

GT4 America - Indianapolis

The Pirelli GT4 America Championship is heading into its final two races of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring competitive battles across all classes: Silver, PRO-AM, and AM. With 36 cars participating, intense racing and daring maneuvers are expected. In the Silver class, multiple teams have claimed victory, but Zac Anderson and JCD Dubets in the No. 51 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4 currently lead the championship. You can watch the action live on Motorsport.tv.

Race 1 : (6 October) - 23:20 CET - 22:20 BST - 17:20 EST

Race 2: (8 October) - 16:30 CET - 15:30 BST - 10:30 EST

TC America - Indianapolis

The TC America Powered by Skip Barber is gearing up for its final two races of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring 26 drivers across three classes. In the TCX Class, Colin Garrett secured the championship title after a perfect weekend at Sebring International Raceway. Lucas Catania and Maddie Aust aim for more success. The TC Class championship battle remains undecided, with Jeff Ricca and Clayton Williams competing. Celso Neto and Cristian Perocarpi also have podium potential. In the TCA Class, Spencer Bucknum and Devin Anderson are neck and neck in the championship race. William Lambros, Shaoyi Che, and P.J. Groenke are also contenders.

Race 1 : (7 October) - 14:25 CET - 13:25 BST - 08:25 EST

Race 2: (8 October) - 15:30 CET - 14:30 BST - 09:30 EST

FIA Karting World Championship - Franciacorta

The FIA Karting World Championship - OK & Junior, held in Franciacorta, Italy, from October 6th to 8th, 2023, boasts an impressive field of 241 entrants from 57 nations, setting a new record for participation. This event highlights the robust state of international karting and FIA Karting competitions in 2023. It features 115 OK and 126 Junior drivers, with newcomers from countries like South Korea, Malta, Mozambique, Taiwan, and Vietnam, indicating a growing interest in the sport.

Friday : (6 October) - 13:55 CET - 12:55 BST - 07:55 EST

Sunday: (8 October) - 10:45 CET - 09:45 BST - 04:45 EST