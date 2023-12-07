Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 9-10 December weekend?
It's the off season for many series, but the live racing continues at Motorsport.tv. The SuperEnduro Championship heads to Poland, while the Gulf 12 Hours, featuring Valentino Rossi, is set to thrill fans around the world. Additionally, the live and free broadcast of the 12H Kuwait race will be at Motorsport.tv.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 9-10 December. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
FIM SuperEnduro - Poland
After a wild opening round in France, the SuperEnduro Championship heads to Round 2 in Poland this weekend and the races on Saturday will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv. Don't forget to subscribe to Motorsport.tv to watch.
- Race: (9 December) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
Gulf 12 Hours
The Gulf 12 Hours marks the finale for the 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge. Jules Gounon, Philipp Eng, Dries Vanthoor, and Luca Stolz are vying for the driver's championship, including the participation of Valentino Rossi. Mercedes-AMG aims to overcome BMW's lead in the manufacturer's standings, creating anticipation for a thrilling race at Circuit Yas Marina on December 8-10. Watch the live coverage on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying: (9 December) - 14:50 CET - 13:50 BST - 08:50 EST
- Race: (10 December) - 06:30 CET - 05:30 BST - 00:30 EST
12H Kuwait
The 24H Series is set for its second race in Kuwait as part of the 2023/2024 Middle East Trophy. The Hankook 12H Kuwait event on December 7-9 marks the second international race at Kuwait Motor Town. The full race will be shown live and for free at Motorsport.tv
- Qualifying: (8 December) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST
- Night Practice: (8 December) - 14:55 CET - 13:55 BST - 08:55 EST
- Race: (9 December) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST
