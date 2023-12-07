Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 9-10 December weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 9-10 December. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM SuperEnduro - Poland

After a wild opening round in France, the SuperEnduro Championship heads to Round 2 in Poland this weekend and the races on Saturday will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv. Don't forget to subscribe to Motorsport.tv to watch.

Race: (9 December) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

Gulf 12 Hours

The Gulf 12 Hours marks the finale for the 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge. Jules Gounon, Philipp Eng, Dries Vanthoor, and Luca Stolz are vying for the driver's championship, including the participation of Valentino Rossi. Mercedes-AMG aims to overcome BMW's lead in the manufacturer's standings, creating anticipation for a thrilling race at Circuit Yas Marina on December 8-10. Watch the live coverage on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (9 December) - 14:50 CET - 13:50 BST - 08:50 EST

Race: (10 December) - 06:30 CET - 05:30 BST - 00:30 EST

12H Kuwait

The 24H Series is set for its second race in Kuwait as part of the 2023/2024 Middle East Trophy. The Hankook 12H Kuwait event on December 7-9 marks the second international race at Kuwait Motor Town. The full race will be shown live and for free at Motorsport.tv