Previous / Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

It's a bumper weekend of free live racing with the legendary Spa 24 Hours, the action-packed Stock Car Pro Series in Brazil, the fast-paced Formula Regional European Championship, and many other racing series all livestreamed free on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
By:
Kemal Şengül

Motorsport.tv has been collecting exciting races in many parts of the world under one roof for a long time and is trying to present them to its followers in the best possible way. Motorsport.tv has the most live racing available under one roof, both free and premium, including WEC, SUPER GT, Super Formula, British Superbike and hundreds more.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of July 28-31, with over 75 hours of available livestreams.

 

GT World Challenge Europe - 24 Hours of Spa

The excitement in the GT World Challenge Europe series will continue with the Spa 24-Hour race this weekend. Rainy weather forecasts are made for the Spa 24 Hours, which is considered one of the most exciting and entertaining races of the year. It will definitely be an exciting race!

  • Pre-Qualifying: (28 July) - 16:10 CET - 15:10 BST - 10:10 EST
  • Qualifying: (28 July) - 20:30 CET - 19:30 BST - 14:30 EST
  • Warmup & Superpole: (29 July) - 18:20 CET - 17:20 BST - 12:20 EST
  • Race: (30 July) - 16:15 CET - 15:15 BST - 10:15 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

 

 

Stock Car Pro Series - Interlagos

Off the heels of one of the most dramatic races of all time at Velopark, the Stock Car Pro Series returns to Interlagos, where the racing is always exciting.

  • Qualifying: (30 July) - 18:05 CET - 17:05 BST - 12:05 EST
  • Race 1-2: (31 July) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

 

 

Formula Regional European Championship - Spa Francorchamps

The battle for the championship in the Formula Regional European Championship is getting hotter and hotter. Sebastian Montoya, the son of Juan Pablo Montoya, also takes part in the championship, where Dino Beganovic leads.

  • Qualifying 1: (28 July) - 17:25CET - 16:25 BST - 11:25 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (29July) - 09:00 CET - 08:10 BST - 03:10 EST
  • Race 1: (29 July) - 13:40 CET - 12:40 BST - 07:40 EST
  • Race 2: (30 July) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

 

WSK Euro Series - Sarno

Young drivers, wheel-to-wheel battles and endless excitement! All this is present at the WSK Euro Series, which will be held this weekend.

  • Round 2: (31 July) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST

 

 

GT4 European Series - Spa Francorchamps

[15:36] Rainier Ehrhardt The GT4 European Series heads into the final part of the season. In a series that has seen exciting battles almost every weekend so far, the next stop is the legendary Spa Francorchamps.

  • Qualifying: (29 July) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST
  • Race 1: (29 July) - 19:50 CET - 18:50 BST - 13:50 EST
  • Race 2: (30 July) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST

 

 

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe - Spa Francorchamps

The fourth round of the season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, with drivers including former MotoGP star Dani Pedrosa, will be held this weekend at the formidable Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

  • Race 1: (29 July) - 14:37 CET - 13:37 BST - 08:37 EST
  • Race 2: (30 July) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST

 

 

D1NZ - Baypark

The D1NZ series returns to action at Baypark, where fans are assured a fantastic battle for the crown.

  • Grand Finale: (30 July) - 04:50 CET - 03:50 BST - 22:50 EST

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

 

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Zhuzhou

Good news for those who follow Porsche racing: Zhuzhou will host the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia race this weekend.

  • Round 1: (30 July) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST
  • Round 2: (31 July) - 05:05 CET - 04:05 BST - 23:05 EST

 

 

IAME Euro Series - Castelletto

Get ready to watch the stars of the future in the ultra competitive IAME Euro Series. The event will be held this weekend at the highly technical circuit in Castelletto, Italy.

  • Saturday: (30 July) - 09:35 CET - 08:35 BST - 03:35 EST
  • Sunday: (31 (July) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST

 

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series




