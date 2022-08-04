Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

Motorsport.tv, home to a large number of series live, many of which are free and some as subscription only, has lined up a bumper weekend of livestreams for racing fans. SUPER GT, ADAC GT Masters, GP3R, Suzuka 8 Hours, Formula Drift and many GT races that will be held this weekend will be broadcast live at Motorsport.tv.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 6-7 August.

SUPER GT - Fuji

The 2022 SUPER GT season will pick up again after a long summer break with the Fuji 100 Lap endurance race to be held this weekend. Fans living in Europe ought to have their Sunday breakfast a touch early!

Qualifying : (6 August) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST

: (6 August) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST Race : (7 August) - 06:45 CET - 05:45 BST - 00:45 EST

*Not available in: Japan

GP3R - Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres

One of the biggest racing events in Canada is back and better than ever. Three full days of live racing action from Friday to Sunday will be shown live only at Motorsport.tv. With Jacques Villeneuve, Alex Tagliani, Freddy Hunt and many other high-profile names making an appearance in various series, GP3R 2022 is set to be a scorcher.

FIM Endurance World Championship - Suzuka 8 Hours

Suzuka 8 Hours, which has not happened for the last two years due to the pandemic, is returning to the FIM Endurance World Championship calendar this weekend and it will definitely be an exciting weekend for both endurance and motorbike lovers.

*Available in North America, South America, Africa, Middle East, Asia except Japan

ADAC GT Masters - Nurburgring

While the Nurburgring is set to host a slew of big races as part of the ADAC weekend (all of which will be live at Motorsport.tv), one of the most important races to be held will undoubtedly be the ADAC GT Masters. Top level GT drivers and teams come together to make one of the most exciting series in Europe.

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

Formula Drift - Monroe

Drift lovers! We also have good news for you: Formula Drift is returning and is being streamed for free on Motorsport.tv.

GT World Challenge Australia - Queensland

The 2022 GT World Challenge Australia series, featuring manufacturers like Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Bentley and Nissan, will be at the Queensland Raceway circuit this weekend.

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

ADAC Formula 4 Championship - Nurburgring

If you like single-seater cars, we have good news for you too, because ADAC Formula 4 will be at the Nurburgring circuit this weekend.

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

ADAC GT4 Germany - Nurburgring

Another of the series, which will be hosted by the legendary Nurburgring circuit, will be the ADAC GT Germany.

Race 1 : (6 August) - 15:25 CET - 14:25 BST - 09:25 EST

: (6 August) - 15:25 CET - 14:25 BST - 09:25 EST Race 2

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

ADAC TCR Germany - Nurburgring

The excitement continues at ADAC TCR Germany, which always offers enjoyable races. The next stop of the series will be the Nurburgring circuit.

Race 1 : (6 August) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST

: (6 August) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST Race 2

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

GT America - Nashville

The next race in the GT America series, in which Mercedes driver George Kurtz has performed strongly so far, will take place at the Nashville circuit.

Race 1 : (6 August) - 19:15 CET - 18:15 BST - 13:15 EST

: (6 August) - 19:15 CET - 18:15 BST - 13:15 EST Race 2

*Not available in: USA

TCR Australia - Queensland

The TCR Australia teams and drivers will be at Queensland this weekend, where the drivers will once again put on an exciting show to the fans.

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

Australian Trans Am - Queensland

If you are looking for an exciting and entertaining racing series, Australian Trans Am is for you! If you live in Europe, you have to get up a little early to watch it but it's absolutely worth it!

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand