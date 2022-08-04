Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

It will be a very busy weekend for Motorsport.tv followers once again with SUPER GT excitement at Fuji, Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres, a festival of racing action on Canada's longest running street circuit, FIM Endurance World Championship Suzuka 8 Hours and the ADAC GT Masters at the Nurburgring.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

Motorsport.tv, home to a large number of series live, many of which are free and some as subscription only, has lined up a bumper weekend of livestreams for racing fans. SUPER GT, ADAC GT Masters, GP3R, Suzuka 8 Hours, Formula Drift and many GT races that will be held this weekend will be broadcast live at Motorsport.tv.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 6-7 August.
 

SUPER GT - Fuji

The 2022 SUPER GT season will pick up again after a long summer break with the Fuji 100 Lap endurance race to be held this weekend. Fans living in Europe ought to have their Sunday breakfast a touch early!

  • Qualifying: (6 August) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST
  • Race: (7 August) - 06:45 CET - 05:45 BST - 00:45 EST

*Not available in: Japan

 

 

GP3R - Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres

One of the biggest racing events in Canada is back and better than ever. Three full days of live racing action from Friday to Sunday will be shown live only at Motorsport.tv. With Jacques Villeneuve, Alex Tagliani, Freddy Hunt and many other high-profile names making an appearance in various series, GP3R 2022 is set to be a scorcher.  

 

 

FIM Endurance World Championship - Suzuka 8 Hours

Suzuka 8 Hours, which has not happened for the last two years due to the pandemic, is returning to the FIM Endurance World Championship calendar this weekend and it will definitely be an exciting weekend for both endurance and motorbike lovers.

  • Race: (7 August) - 04:15 CET - 03:15 BST - 23:15 EST

*Available in North America, South America, Africa, Middle East, Asia except Japan

 

 

ADAC GT Masters - Nurburgring

While the Nurburgring is set to host a slew of big races as part of the ADAC weekend (all of which will be live at Motorsport.tv), one of the most important races to be held will undoubtedly be the ADAC GT Masters. Top level GT drivers and teams come together to make one of the most exciting series in Europe.

  • Qualifying 1: (6 August) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST
  • Race 1: (6 August) - 12:50 CET - 11:50 BST - 06:50 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (7 August) - 08:40 CET - 07:40 BST - 02:40 EST
  • Race 2: (7 August) - 12:50 CET - 11:50 BST - 06:50 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

 

Formula Drift - Monroe

Drift lovers! We also have good news for you: Formula Drift is returning and is being streamed for free on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (6 August) - 02:45 CET - 01:45 BST - 20:15 EST
  • Top 32 (6 August) - 21:45 CET - 20:45 BST - 15:45 EST
  • Top 16+ Finals: (7 August) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST

 

 

GT World Challenge Australia - Queensland

The 2022 GT World Challenge Australia series, featuring manufacturers like Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Bentley and Nissan, will be at the Queensland Raceway circuit this weekend.

  • Race 1: (6 August) - 04:50 CET - 03:50 BST - 22:50 EST
  • Race 2: (7 August) - 06:00 CET - 05:00 BST - 00:00 EST

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

 

 

ADAC Formula 4 Championship - Nurburgring

If you like single-seater cars, we have good news for you too, because ADAC Formula 4 will be at the Nurburgring circuit this weekend.

  • Race 1: (6 August) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
  • Race 2: (7 August) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
  • Race 3: (7 August) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

 

ADAC GT4 Germany - Nurburgring

Another of the series, which will be hosted by the legendary Nurburgring circuit, will be the ADAC GT Germany.

  • Race 1: (6 August) - 15:25 CET - 14:25 BST - 09:25 EST
  • Race 2: (7 August) - 15:35 CET - 14:35 BST - 09:35 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

 

ADAC TCR Germany - Nurburgring 

The excitement continues at ADAC TCR Germany, which always offers enjoyable races. The next stop of the series will be the Nurburgring circuit.

  • Race 1: (6 August) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST
  • Race 2: (7 August) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

 

GT America - Nashville 

The next race in the GT America series, in which Mercedes driver George Kurtz has performed strongly so far, will take place at the Nashville circuit.

  • Race 1: (6 August) - 19:15 CET - 18:15 BST - 13:15 EST
  • Race 2: (7 August) - 16:30 CET - 15:30 BST - 10:30 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

 

TCR Australia - Queensland

The TCR Australia teams and drivers will be at Queensland this weekend, where the drivers will once again put on an exciting show to the fans.

  • Qualifying: (6 August) - 06:30 CET - 05:30 BST - 00:30 EST
  • Race 1: (6 August) - 07:55 CET - 06:55 BST - 01:55 EST
  • Race 2: (7 August) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST
  • Race 3: (7 August) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

 

 

Australian Trans Am - Queensland

If you are looking for an exciting and entertaining racing series, Australian Trans Am is for you! If you live in Europe, you have to get up a little early to watch it but it's absolutely worth it!

  • Race 1: (6 August) - 07:25 CET - 06:25 BST - 01:25 EST
  • Race 2: (7 August) - 04:50 CET - 03:50 BST - 22:50 EST
  • Race 3: (7 August) - 07:20 CET - 06:20 BST - 01:20 EST

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

 

shares
comments
MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone
Previous article

MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone
Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?
General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?
General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

Gallery: All 38 F1 drivers who won for Ferrari
Formula 1

Gallery: All 38 F1 drivers who won for Ferrari

Latest news

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?
General General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

It will be a very busy weekend for Motorsport.tv followers once again with SUPER GT excitement at Fuji, Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres, a festival of racing action on Canada's longest running street circuit, FIM Endurance World Championship Suzuka 8 Hours and the ADAC GT Masters at the Nurburgring.

MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone
General General

MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone

Motorsport Network is excited to announce that MotorsportDays LIVE is coming back to Silverstone on the 4th and 5th of November. The show celebrates the breadth of the UK motorsport scene: from tin tops and historical to single-seaters and everything in between. Experience the opportunity to test cars, network with like-minded professionals, and prepare for the 2023 motorsport calendar.

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?
General General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

It's a bumper weekend of free live racing with the legendary Spa 24 Hours, the action-packed Stock Car Pro Series in Brazil, the fast-paced Formula Regional European Championship, and many other racing series all livestreamed free on Motorsport.tv.

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez is to enter a squad in the electric powerboat series being established by Formula E co-founder Alejandro Agag.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.