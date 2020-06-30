Top events
Own your own piece of Mount Panorama
By:
Jun 30, 2020, 1:16 AM

A 17-acre property right on Bathurst's Conrod Straight will go under the hammer at the end of next month.

Located midway down the famous bit of race track, 498 Conrod Straight, Mount Panorama is on the market for the first time in 88 years.

It features a six bedrooms and three bathrooms split across a main residence and a detached extension as well as a shed and an orchard.

"Bathurst is home to some amazing pieces of real estate, each located in their own distinct suburb or locality that makes them truly unique," reads the marketing material for the property.

"One such property lies on some of the most coveted stretches of land this side of the Blue Mountains.

"These opportunities only come around every so often in a lifetime, with buyers usually holding onto the real estate in this location for generations."

Read Also:

The property will go under the hammer on July 30, with the listing putting the average price for the Mount Panorama suburb at $2,225,000.

The 6.123-kilometre loop is generally an open tourist road, with the Bathurst Regional Council allowing just five closures per year for motor racing to limit disruption to property owners.

Those are the Bathurst 12 Hour, the Bathurst 6 Hour, the Bathurst 1000, Challenge Bathurst and the new Bathurst International.

 
Series Supercars , Endurance , General , Intercontinental GT Challenge
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

