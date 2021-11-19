​NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ officially launches on Nintendo Switch

MIAMI, FL - November 19, 2021 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the official launch of NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch, available to play today. The game is the first-ever NASCAR title to come to Nintendo Switch consoles. A look at the accompanying launch trailer can be found here.

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ brings to life the 2020 NASCAR season of the world’s most popular stock car racing series for the very first time on Nintendo Switch. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch includes everything found in the NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, plus the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series cars, roster, and primary paint schemes. The previous 2020 official teams, drivers, cars, and schedule from the three NASCAR national series and Xtreme Dirt Tour races, featuring 39 authentic tracks, remain in the game as well. Further featured content includes 2020 Throwback and Playoff paint schemes, Tony Stewart as a playable character, and more.

“Bringing one of our titles to Nintendo Switch has been something Motorsport Games has wished to do for many years and we couldn’t be happier that we are now able to bring the joy of racing to even more players,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “NASCAR fans can now race either on the go or in the comfort of their own homes with the flexibility the Nintendo Switch offers. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ brings Motorsport Games’ signature authenticity of racing to a brand new console and we can’t wait for everyone to get some laps in on their Nintendo Switch consoles.”

“Bringing NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ to Nintendo Switch was the natural next step for this game,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Gaming and Esports, NASCAR. “As the first NASCAR title for Nintendo Switch, we’re able to introduce the sport to a new community of players while giving current fans another way to embrace NASCAR racing they love.”

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ for Nintendo Switch comes with a complete bevy of features and modes, including Career Mode, gameplay enhancements to AI, added camera options, the ability for DNFs, Testing Mode, and Online Challenge Mode. Nintendo Switch users can look forward to racing on 39 official, authentic race tracks across the various series, including Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and Talladega Superspeedway, plus nine dirt tracks. Online Racing accommodates up to 16 players and users can also enjoy local split-screen multiplayer. Lastly, the Paint Booth is included, with number fonts and schemes to choose from when customizing your car.

To find out more information and to purchase NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ for Nintendo Switch, please visit www.NASCARHeat.com.

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games, visit www.motorsportgames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected future impact of new or planned products, features, offerings or events, and the timing of launching such products, features, offerings, or events. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of motorsportgames.com" target="_blank">Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to difficulties, delays in, or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and scope of new product launches, such as due to delays and higher than anticipated expenses related to the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the SEC, which may be found at www.sec.gov and at ir.motorsportgames.com, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media, and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on these websites, social media channels, and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com

Press:

ASTRSK PR

motorsportgames@astrskpr.com