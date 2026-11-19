NASCAR Cup

NASCAR star Ty Gibbs to race Australian Touring Car at Sandown

The NASCAR Cup Series race winner and O'Reilly Series champion will drive an old Triple Eight V8 Supercar in the event

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 8:36 PM

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Ty Gibbs will compete in the Australian Touring Car Classics (ATCC) on December 4-6 at Sandown International Motor Raceway in Springvale, Victoria, Australia.

Gibbs, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner and 3x Super Bowl winning coach Joe Gibbs, will be a guest of driver Jack Perkins at the event. Perkins made two NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts with Joe Gibbs Racing during the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old Gibbs has two wins in the NASCAR Cup Series (both this year), and is also the 2022 NASCAR O'Reilly Series champion. Additionally, he won the 2021 ARCA Menard's Series title, winning ten of 20 races that year.

He will pilot an older generation generation Triple Eight-built VF Commodore V8 Supercar in the ATCC race, fielded by Eggleston Motorsport with sponsorship from Monster Energy.

“This is such a cool opportunity. I’ve been really keen to race Aussie V8 Supercars, having been racing and driving them on iRacing for years now,” Gibbs said. “Jack tells me the Sandown circuit is one of the best in Australia, his family has a lot of history there, and I’m really looking forward to the weekend and spending some time down under.”

Perkins added: “Having Ty Gibbs, current NASCAR driver and race winner, in an ex-Triple 8-built Aussie Commodore on the grid at Sandown is just an awesome opportunity for everyone. We’ve become great mates, and for him to experience a Supercar at such an iconic track like Sandown will be special. It’s a great fit for the Australian Touring Car Classics.”

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