New all-electric Formula G series to begin in 2024 with radical format

Headed by former Mahindra Formula E team principal Dilbagh Gill and former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld, who also raced for Mahindra under Gill, Formula G will race on the support bill of existing combustion-based and electric series around the world, offering a space for both junior drivers and professional racers.

Its inaugural season in 2024 will comprise four independent regional championships, each featuring 10 team franchises.

Each of the four championships will be further divided into two paths, one catering to professional drivers and the other for junior racers.

This is made possible by the nature of the car, dubbed the FG-ETwin, which can be run in two power modes.

While professional drivers will be able to exploit the full speed of the car in what will be known as the FG-1 championship, the same machine will run on reduced power in the FG-2 series for up-and-coming racers.

FG said that the idea behind the dual-power technology is to bring the costs down and enable teams to run two races with the same budget and crew required for a one-car entry.

It also means that they will be able to run twice as many drivers across the two championships, with a total of 40 racers expected to take part in each regional 20-car series.

Plans for what was then known as ACE Championship were first revealed on the eve of the Hyderabad E-Prix in February earlier this year. The series has now been rebranded and relaunched as Formula G, with G standing for green, global, good, growth and groundbreaking.

“When Nick Heidfeld and I created ACE, we always envisioned two series with the same teams competing around the world at its own events” said Dilbagh Gill, Founder and CEO of Formula G.

Photo by: Andreas Beil Heidfeld and Gill previously worked together at Mahindra

“As we listened to team owners, promoters, owners of other motorsports series, and various stakeholders, it became clear that each region had its own economic and sustainability challenges and goals that we needed to address if Formula G was to become the leading support series in the fastest growing and underserved sector of motorsports.

“I am proud that after receiving support at every level of the sport, Formula G, by launching as a support series in multiple regions, is the first global series to create affordability and accessibility, unique by region, that will enable Formula G to attract more diversity in team owners, drivers, mechanics and engineers, while creating significantly more career opportunities on and off the track.”

When the ACE series was first revealed in India, the organisers showcased a car that looked like FE’s Gen2 machine, albeit with a different bodywork.

However, FG said it has secured contracts and suppliers to build a new revolutionary electric car, the teaser shot of which showed a shark fin that wasn’t present on the ACE prototype.

Speaking about the FG series, Heidfeld said: “This is a championship I am extremely passionate about, and I wanted to be involved since the moment Dilbagh presented his vision.

“As a driver, I recognise the barriers that stand in the way of the opportunity to race competitively and progress through different levels.

“I believe Formula G is a truly unique racing platform that breaks down many of these, and will create previously unavailable opportunities.

“At the same time, Formula G will also fill a green racing void that everyone in the sport, from teams, to drivers, sponsors, and promoters, and most importantly race fans around the world, have all been waiting for.

“I cannot wait for the first races and helping the next generations of drivers become the stars of the future.”