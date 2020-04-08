Top events
Previous
General / Breaking news

New 2020 calendar in the works for Shannons Nationals

shares
comments
New 2020 calendar in the works for Shannons Nationals
By:
Apr 8, 2020

The third round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship at Winton has been postponed, and the series is now working on a revised calendar for the 2020 season.

The new season of the rebranded Shannons Nationals series is yet to kick off due to the coronavirus crisis, after the championship opener at Sydney was indefinitely delayed and the Bathurst 6 was moved to November to coincide with the new-for-2020 Bathurst International event.

Now, Motorsport Australia has announced that May’s Winton round won’t go ahead as per schedule either, while the governing body is also evaluating the feasibility of hosting the following round at The Bend in June.

The series will release a new calendar later this year, with the aim of including as many rounds as per possible. The original schedule for the 2020 season featured seven events, with the season finale schedule at Sandown on September 11-13.

“It is certainly very obvious that motorsport is in a holding pattern given the restrictions in place around the country,” Smith said.

“The safety and health of everyone involved in the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships is obviously our priority – and that includes everyone who attends events – whether as spectators, as officials or those on track and in pit lane helping us to deliver a world class show.

“As such, we’re now working very hard behind the scenes to have several calendar options in place so we are ready to go, we have a schedule that will allow us to get back on track as soon as is possible, and as regularly as is possible.

“I’d like to thank the many circuit operators for their co-operation as well. It’s a bit like a jigsaw puzzle as we try to fit all the pieces together, but we’re hopeful we will be able to put on some quality racing in the latter half of 2020.

“Right now, we can’t exactly say when the first event will be held given the uncertainty around the ongoing lockdowns and travel bans, or also if events will be able to be open to spectators, but we will work closely with all our categories and partners, as well as local, state and federal governments to ensure a suitable and safe outcome for our 2020 season.”

New CEO for Sepang International Circuit

New CEO for Sepang International Circuit
