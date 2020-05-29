Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Next event in
00 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children

shares
comments
Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children
By:
May 29, 2020, 9:56 PM

The Carroll Shelby Foundation and the First Responders Children’s Foundation are to raise money to benefit families on the front lines battling COVID-19 by auctioning memorabilia including items from the Ford v Ferrari movie.

Funds raised from auctioning several pieces of “Ford v Ferrari” memorabilia autographed by Hollywood legends Christian Bale and Matt Damon, as well as others, will benefitting the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The money will be used for grants that help first responders experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Cummings, co-president of the CSF said: “The Carroll Shelby Foundation has financially supported families since Carroll Shelby established it in 1991. Our two organizations are partnering to address the immediate needs of first responder families on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 crisis. We’re asking Shelby fans to join this effort by bidding on exclusive autographed automobilia from the blockbuster film Ford v Ferrari.” 

The items signed by Bale and Damon include an original mini movie poster from the US distribution of the film and a glovebox that was in the white Cobra driven by Bale during the film’s first race  

Other items knclude, an air bag cover for a 2010-2014 Ford Mustang signed by Carroll Shelby before he passed, a vinyl soundtrack album from the film signed by Ken Miles’ son Peter and Charlie Agapiou, a diecast Shelby American team GT40 in the Ken Miles Le Mans 1966 livery signed by Aaron Shelby (grandson of Carroll Shelby), Peter Miles and Charlie Agapiou, a copy of AJ Baime’s book Go Like Hell signed by Baime and Carroll Shelby (before he passed).

The winning bidder for the book will also get the chance to schedule a call with Cummings and listen to insights from his “personal and business relationship with Carroll that began in 1991 and continued until the day he passed away.”

Jillian Crane, president of the First Responders Children’s Foundation, declared: “For nearly two decades, we’ve funded millions of dollars in college scholarships to children with first responder parents who’ve been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“Today, first responders find themselves on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to raise a minimum of $200 million to support first responders with immediate financial support as they battle the pandemic. Proceeds from these historic pieces of movie memorabilia will help us fulfill all grant applications.” 

The Ford v. Ferrari memorabilia can be found online here. Beginning May 29, one item per week will be posted on eBay. In addition to (or in lieu of) bidding on a piece of rare Shelby automobilia, the public can also support the initiative through a donation program, accessed on the CSF website. 

 

Next article
Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

Previous article

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , General , IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams wants new investors/owners in "three, four months"

2
DTM

DTM made the "same mistakes" as ITC - 1996 champion Reuter

3
Formula 1

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal

4
Formula 1

Williams considering selling Formula 1 team

5
Formula 1

ROKiT "fully committed" to other partnerships

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with David Richards 25:14
General

#ThinkingForward with David Richards

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop 04:56
General

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop

The revolutionary Proof of Concept at the European Tour British Masters with live 360° video in 8K 04:07
General

The revolutionary Proof of Concept at the European Tour British Masters with live 360° video in 8K

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed 26:09
General

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed

Latest news

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children
Misc

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?
Misc

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

UK plans for motorsport to restart on July 4
Misc

UK plans for motorsport to restart on July 4

Motorsport Tickets celebrates heroes among the fans
Misc

Motorsport Tickets celebrates heroes among the fans

Leclerc completes Monaco run for remake of film
Misc

Leclerc completes Monaco run for remake of film

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.