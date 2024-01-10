Skarper partners Red Bull Advanced Technologies to develop electric bike system
Sir Chris Hoy’s start-up Skarper has teamed up with the Red Bull Formula 1 team’s Advanced Technologies division to develop a device to turn any bicycle into an electric-powered bike.
Hoy, six-time Olympic champion and founding investor in Skarper, has demonstrated a prototype of the device to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner which has sparked up the partnership, and its engineers will aim to make the device smaller and more powerful.
This will create a light and portable system that clips onto Skarper’s DiskDrive – that replaces any rear disk on a regular bike – to deliver electric power immediately.
The design, which contains a 250-watt motor with a battery that has a range of up to 60km, can attach seamlessly to the rear disk of a bike to provide no loss of performance compared to other electric bikes.
The device is expected to be officially launched later this year.
Photo by: Skarper
Skarper Team at MK7
Photo by: Skarper
Skarper Wheel-to-Wheel With F1 Car
Photo by: Skarper
Alastair Darwood, Andy Damerum and Sir Chris Hoy with Skarper Device
“This partnership with Skarper demonstrates how F1 expertise can help to improve everyday technology for the benefit of the public,” Horner said.
“The device is an incredibly clever piece of engineering and we have been able to make it smaller and more powerful thanks to our own talented engineers."
“We’re incredibly grateful to Christian Horner for supporting a British start-up with developing this device that we believe will revolutionise the cycling sector and benefit riders worldwide,” Hoy added.
The Skarper device is currently available for pre-order ahead of its launch. For more information visit: https://www.skarper.com/
