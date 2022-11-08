Supercars, S5000 among cars banned for p-platers

The governing body announced today that, under the new-for-2023 rules, provisional licence holders will be limited to cars with a power-to-weight ratio of less than 3.5 kilograms per Kilowatt.

That rules out the likes of Supercars, S5000, GT3, Carrera Cup, Trans Am for drivers on their P-plates.

Under Motorsport Australia rules, drivers are limited to a provisional licence until they have had competed at three race meetings and been signed off each time by the clerk of course.

Shedding the provisional licence also requires drivers to volunteer one day as a flag marshal or a similar at-track, non-competitive role.

While the rule doesn't affect the Supercars Championship, given drivers require a Superlicence, it will impact a growing trend of karters wanting to chase the Supercars dream jumping straight into high-powered tin-tops.

Super3 and Trans Am have become increasingly popular first steps on the racing ladder for young drivers rather than more traditional pathways such as Formula Ford.

According to Motorsport Australia, the new rules are based purely on the safety of competitors.

"As of 1 January 2023, provisional circuit licence holders will not be able to drive a vehicle with a power-to-weight less than 3.5kg/kw,” confirmed Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“After three races in car of a lesser power, and formally upgrading their licence, drivers would then be permitted to race in a higher power vehicle, so it isn’t an onerous change and provides a level of extra experience on track.

“This is an important tweak to the regulations that is based entirely on safety for all competitors. For example, some drivers were obtaining a provisional licence, completing an observed licence test on a Friday and then racing in a high-powered vehicle, such as a GT3 car, at state level competition with very limited experience a day later.

"This is a risk to not only themselves, but the other more experienced drivers sharing the track.

“Motorsport Australia is not trying to stop people from competing at these higher levels, instead it’s about providing some certainty that competitors in these high powered vehicles have the relevant experience before making the step up.”