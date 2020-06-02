Tencent calls on Motorsport Network to power data feed for Chinese race fans

London, June 2, 2020 - Motorsport Network is proud to announce a two-year stats and results feed agreement with Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), via its Motorsport Stats business. The agreement covers the current season, historical results and additional data for 11 different series. The widest and deepest motorsport dataset available will be made accessible to Tencent Sport users, across all touchpoints: website, apps, social media, and TV graphics.

Motorsport Stats is the world’s leading repository of racing intelligence built on the sport’s gold standard database, Forix. Every season, the Motorsport Stats data collection teams and analysts capture a rich stream of data and results from more than 50 events each weekend across multiple time zones.

The company is the official stats supplier to the motorsport ruling body FIA, and also provides stats to promoters, teams, sponsors and the media with results websites and data-powered products, such as automated social media publishing tools, as well as providing results and data analytics services through its API services. The activity draws on the wider capacity of Motorsport Network to act as partner, consultant and solutions provider across the industry.

Ewell Zhao, general manager of Tencent Sports said, “Motor sports is one of the most technologically advanced sports, with a strong demand for data capabilities. Only through various professional data analysis, we can really enter the world of motor sports.” And added "Motorsport Stats is a world-renowned motor sports data analysis company. Through the cooperation with Motorsport Stats, Tencent Sports will provide Chinese fans with deeper and comprehensive high-quality content services and fully demonstrate the charm of motor sports.”

Gustavo A Roche, SVP of Motorsport Network and Managing Director of Motorsport Stats added: “Chinese fans will now be able to get closer to the sport and enjoy a richer experience; we are proud to feed Tencent Sport with our world-class data and stats service. Our technology captures and logs most of it, and the rest comes from our teams in the field: they live and breathe motorsport, spend their weekend at racetracks, that’s simply why we’re unbeatable in the vertical.”