Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ekstrom partners with CUPRA to compete in ETCR with his own team Next / How an air filter brand is leading the way in motorsport
General Special feature

The DNA insights of motorsport’s diagnostic mind

The raison d’etre of motorsport is to extract the optimal performance from every single element. But in the relentless quest for lap time gains, the untapped potential in the team’s human performance has historically often been overlooked. This is where Gemma Fisher comes in.

The DNA insights of motorsport’s diagnostic mind

Human Performance Consultant Osteopath Fisher heads up Formula Health, an integrated medical clinic based near Reading in Berkshire that’s open to a wide range of patients, from newborns to the elderly. But it specialises in helping motorsport professionals to achieve their health, fitness and cognitive goals – thereby outperforming the opposition.

“You can have the most technologically advanced wing of the car from an aerodynamic perspective,” she says, “but if the person building these complex structures trackside is chronically sleep-deprived or struggling with acute pain, they won’t be performing at their best. Performance gains lie within reducing the risk of errors by investing in the health of individuals.”

Fisher started out working as a personal trainer and in emergency medicine, before studying Osteopathy, Psychology and Nutritional Therapy. Combining this multidisciplinary approach with the typical musculoskeletal aspect of Osteopathy – the manipulation of joints and restoration of soft tissue structures – has enabled Fisher “to take the term holistic to another level”.

“We take into account all of the different systems that play a part in your daily life as well as athletic performance, from neurological and cognitive function to gut health, to musculoskeletal conditioning,” explains Fisher, who coaches members of F1’s travelling personnel on jetlag management and nutrition alongside providing the traditional suite of Osteopathic treatments and exercise rehabilitation.

Her first motorsport involvement came with Aston Martin in the World Endurance Championship, before being recommended by Bruno Senna and his trainer to the Williams Formula 1 team. There she was given a broad remit of revolutionising pitstop analysis and pitcrew training, changing F1’s broadly reactive model to a strategically planned, data-informed, refined procedure.

This process, Fisher says, has been “a bit of a Pandora’s Box. We were just opening the lid of the new era of this human-machine spectacle at the beginning of the extensive pitstop analysis that you see today.”

Her work with Williams yielded a world record for the fastest-ever pitstop in 2016 and Fisher has subsequently been head-hunted to consultant on human performance with a primary focus on F1 pitstops. Since Fisher joined Alfa Romeo’s F1 team, their pitstops have been among the top two improved teams in the paddock, led by her direct work with the pitcrew and guiding in-house equipment modifications.

Fisher's wide remit includes helping Alfa Romeo to improve its pitstop performance

Fisher's wide remit includes helping Alfa Romeo to improve its pitstop performance

Photo by: Florent Gooden - DPPI

“Being the driving force behind radically changing how a team approaches something critical to on-track performance makes you feel proud when you see it come together,” she says. “And the results speak for themselves.”

From interpreting MRI scans and treating pitcrew with acupuncture needles, to taking wheelguns apart and defining sensor placement for optimised pitstop analysis, Fisher’s role with Alfa goes far beyond that of a typical Osteopath. Yet this unique combination, she says, is the logical result of applying her “diagnostic mindset”.

Accustomed to investigating the root cause of a patient’s symptoms and treating the issue, Fisher applies the same problem-solving process to various applications. “You just have to know each element inside out,” she says.

"You can’t get more bespoke than your own DNA. The best part about this form of analysis is that we can guide our clients no matter what their profession or health status to take preventative action before they experience potential health issues" Gemma Fisher

Implementing time-saving and efficient technology doesn’t stop at the pitstop equipment. In 2021, Fisher introduced nutrigenetic analysis to the entire Alfa team. This “ground-breaking” tool allows individuals to be better educated about their bodies and adopt bespoke, achievable action plans tailored to their DNA.

The improved preparation and conditioning that results from this knowledge removes the need for trial-and-error diets, shines the spotlight on chronic symptoms and identifies genetic predispositions to a wide range of vitamin deficiencies and potential conditions. Empowering individuals with these insights allows them to make transformative changes to their health and wellbeing.

Fisher explains: “If you understand what’s going on in your body and why, you know what needs addressing. With the support of the Formula Health team via remote consultations, we can guide you through how you can implement the necessary changes to achieve your health and fitness goals.”

DNA test results are displayed in a user-friendly format in Formula Health’s app, with detailed explanations, recipe ideas and supplement suggestions provided in accordance with the individual’s genetic requirements.

Formula Health's app-based system allows team members to base their dietary and training plans around the requirements of their own DNA

Formula Health's app-based system allows team members to base their dietary and training plans around the requirements of their own DNA

Photo by: Florent Gooden - DPPI

“You can’t get more bespoke than your own DNA,” says Fisher. “The best part about this form of analysis is that we can guide our clients no matter what their profession or health status to take preventative action before they experience potential health issues or endure a detrimental impact on whatever ‘human performance’ means for them.”

This use of analysis also allows Formula Health “to help more people, not just those able to visit us in our clinic or confined to the elite world of F1”, Fisher explains. Genetic kits can be delivered worldwide, users simply download and register on the app, take a saliva sample and then send it in the post to Formula Health’s lab.

“If you select the option for a follow-up consultation, we then go through a full medical case history with you remotely,” adds Fisher, “and guide you through your results and personalised action plan.”

Fisher is on a mission to improve access to proactive integrated health modalities, now that advances in medical technology allow us to be better informed about the impact of lifestyle decisions, and the opportunities such insights create to improve daily performance regardless of an individual’s life stage or fitness level.

Formula Health has an extensive team of professionals based at its clinic, which is visited from all over the world by athletes, CEOs and entrepreneurs who appreciate the company’s forward-thinking approach and comprehensive services. Why not reach out to Formula Health and see how they can help get your performance on track?

For a 10% discount on all DNA products, including kit and consultation package, visit www.formulahealth.co.uk and use the code: AUTOSPORTDNA

Fisher has been working with Alfa Romeo for three years, but her services are available to all through her UK-based clinic near Reading

Fisher has been working with Alfa Romeo for three years, but her services are available to all through her UK-based clinic near Reading

Photo by: Antonin Vincent

shares
comments
Ekstrom partners with CUPRA to compete in ETCR with his own team
Previous article

Ekstrom partners with CUPRA to compete in ETCR with his own team
Next article

How an air filter brand is leading the way in motorsport

How an air filter brand is leading the way in motorsport
Load comments

Latest news

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues
General General

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues

Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida could be demolished
General General

Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida could be demolished

How an air filter brand is leading the way in motorsport
General General

How an air filter brand is leading the way in motorsport

The DNA insights of motorsport’s diagnostic mind
General General

The DNA insights of motorsport’s diagnostic mind

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.