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The star performers of a wild Macau weekend

This year's Macau generated multiple talking points and standout moments. Here's who shone at the Guia circuit

Stephen Lickorish

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 11:55 AM

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Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Crazy. That is probably the only word to summarise the action during last weekend’s entertaining Macau event.

From a controversial clash involving the FIA GT World Cup leaders, to a 10-car Formula 4 pile-up and an intriguing Grand Prix itself, there were certainly no shortage of talking points.

Here is a rundown of some of the drivers who stood out amid the mayhem.

Nakamura-Berta kean to bounce back

Nakamura-Berta's return trip to Macau allowed him to demonstrate his talents

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee

Kean Nakamura-Berta’s Macau Formula 4 outing last year was not one that he looks back on with fondness. The British-born, Japanese-Slovak racer crashed out of the qualification contest on the first lap and failed to be classified in the main race either.

“I knew that I wanted to come back and I really wanted to win this race, I’ve been thinking about it since round one all the way back in January in the Middle East championship,” he says. “I learnt my lesson.”

Indeed there were no such mistakes this time around in the Formula Regional division. The SJM Theodore Racing driver was only sixth in the qualification contest, hampered by the LN4-run squad being located at the very end of the pitlane, which restricted his efforts during the five red flags of a chaotic qualifying.

But Nakamura-Berta avoided strife on an eventful first lap of the Macau Grand Prix itself to climb to second and then forced leader Enzo Deligny into a Lisboa mistake at mid-distance to enable the Williams junior to take a comfortable triumph.

“Honestly he did what he was supposed to do: stay out of trouble at the start, playing well and then putting pressure on the guys in front,” reflects team boss Rene Rosin. “That’s what he did and he delivered a masterclass win. At Macau you need to play on the luck, and it turned out in his favour. Last year we were a bit unlucky with Freddie [Slater, who crashed out when Rosin was in charge of Prema] when we were leading, this year it played out in our favour.” And Nakamura-Berta had certainly learned his lesson.

Ninovic is an unexpected star

Ninovic ignored the form book to impress in Macau

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee

Macau’s punishing streets take no notice of championship form and can give drivers an unexpected chance to shine. That was certainly the case for Rodin’s Alex Ninovic, who was only 10th in the Formula Regional European Championship standings and was one of just seven drivers in the 26-strong field making their Guia circuit debut.

Yet the 2025 GB3 champion negotiated the chaos to qualify on pole, albeit slipping back to third in the qualification race. He again suffered at the start in the GP, falling to sixth, but finished strongly with Mandarin moves on Yuki Sano and Rashid Al Dhaheri to seal runner-up spot.

“I was confident I would be quick but, knowing it’s such a difficult track and all the other drivers have a lot more experience around here than me - this being my first time - I was questioning whether I would come to grips with it quick enough,” Ninovic admits. “I just kept a cool head and chipped off them one at a time and raced really smart and got the job done.”

Craigie avoids the F4 chaos

Craigie bounced back from a crash on Thursday to take victory

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee

Ten red flags across practice and qualifying and 10 drivers eliminated on the opening lap of the FIA Formula 4 World Cup contest were undoubtedly low points of the Macau weekend. But there was still a chance for some of the F4 crop to shine, most notably Mercedes junior Kenzo Craigie.

He got his error out of the way in practice when the R-ace GP driver crashed heavily at Police. But from there he was inch-perfect, despite the entire field having yet to experience a proper lap in the dry before the opener. He pounced on the six drivers ahead all suffering strife in the first three corners of the qualification race and then expertly defended from Oleksandr Bondarev in the main contest to enable the E4 champion to take a deserved success.

“After the crash on Thursday, the main goal was top three/top five in the main race and just taking it easy step by step,” says the Briton. “It’s been a great surprise and amazing. It was really difficult, for the first five laps into T3, Bondi was right next to me and it was definitely quite nerve racking but we held on and managed to pull a bit of a gap at the end. It’s incredible - all the names that have won here before, to add my name to that list is crazy.”

Van der Linde defies the odds

Van der Linde's battered BMW survived to take the win

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee

Kelvin van der Linde’s WRT BMW M4 GT3 EVO was an unexpected winner of the FIA GT World Cup. Forget that he only started seventh or that Laurin Heinrich’s Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo and the sister BMW of Raffaele Marciello were seemingly the class of the field prior to Marciello spearing into the Porsche at Lisboa on the first lap, but van der Linde only found out a few weeks ago that he would be on the grid at all.

Older brother Sheldon was originally slated to drive the #31 machine before BMW decided the younger South African’s more extensive recent GT3 experience - Sheldon is a Hypercar/GTP regular for BMW - made him the better bet for the roulette wheel that is Macau’s Guia circuit.

Then there was the fact van der Linde picked up significant damage in the incident triggered by Marciello/Heinrich’s clash, before striking the wall hard at Mandarin upon the resumption. But still he triumphed after Thomas Preining cannoned into Marciello’s battered BMW at San Francisco.

“I believe in a motorsport god, because there’ve been races where I’ve been extremely unlucky when I’ve been in good positions, whereas today no matter what happened to me, even though I hit the wall it felt like nothing could go wrong anymore and that’s just the magic of motorsport,” van der Linde reflects.

“Everything was skewed, the steering wheel was skewed but, around here, once you get the lead, somehow you find the extra pair of legs to make it across the line.”

Heinrich’s Chìjīn Rex Porsche has some bite

Heinrich was class of the GT field throughout the weekend

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee

Prior to being clattered into at Lisboa on the opening lap of the main GT World Cup race, Heinrich and his Porsche had been dominant. The German combo had topped every session and it was clear from watching trackside just how rapid the AO by Absolute Porsche was.

But Heinrich never looked far away from the barriers and so it proved when he clipped the Mandarin wall in the first part of qualifying. Yet, despite his battered Chìjīn Rex (translated as red-gold Rex), he still went on to claim pole by over 0.6 seconds in a remarkable display.

“The steering was not straight anymore, which made my life very difficult because the car was suddenly much harder to drive,” says Heinrich, who was runner-up in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year in his first season in the top class. “We made a blistering lap, which was six tenths clear of P2, which is amazing.”

Sadly that impressive performance all came to nought in the main race when what promised to be an entertaining battle with Marciello ended in tears.

Ma is a popular local winner

Ma became the first local winner of the tin-top race since 1993

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee

Of all the drivers to win in Macau last weekend, among the most popular was Ma Qing Hua in the Guia race. He became the first Chinese, Macanese or Hong Kong driver to triumph in the tin-top contest since Charles Kwan’s success in a BMW M3 in 1993. And he achieved it at the wheel of a Chinese Geely Preface!

Ma’s victory in the second of the TCR World Tour bouts owed much to him starting second on the partially reversed-grid. He then got the jump on polesitter Celso Neto’s Cupra Leon into Reservoir Bend, although the pair made light contact and Ma was nearly sent into the wall.

“I did a really good Turn 1 and we had a little contact but luckily I saved the car and it was a big moment but I made it, which was amazing,” he says of his sideways save. “I don’t know if I can repeat that again!”

From there, the only trouble Ma faced was a potential investigation for him getting too close to the safety car during one of two cautions but he was not deemed to have done anything wrong and triumphed from team-mate Thed Bjork and the charging Hyundai Elantra of Norbert Michelisz.

“It’s always special to be in Macau and to win in Macau is really difficult because a lot of things can happen, but today I made it and I’m really happy,” Ma concludes.

Simonov impresses against the regulars

Simonov caught the eye on his world stage debut

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee

Forget Geely driver Santiago Urrutia’s dominance of the TCR World Tour opener, or Hyundai’s Mikel Azcona stroking it home to seal a second world tin-top crown, one of the most notable stories was the performance of Russian Mikhail Simonov.

The Guia event marked the TCR Italy race winner’s first outing on the world stage - as well as his street racing debut. But you would never have known it. The Cupra Leon driver was fifth in the opener and then jumped into third at the start of the finale, only to drop behind Michelisz on lap three to ultimately finish fourth.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” says Simonov. “When I started and got the third position I was thinking I could finish on the podium but under the safety car Norbert was close to me and his car was very fast on the straight and I couldn’t do anything.

“For me it’s a very great weekend and I’m happy to be here. It’s my first race in the World Cup and my first street race and I hope that I can come back next year and fight for higher positions. I’m happy that I didn’t crash and I saved the money!”

The penny-saving Russian certainly caught the attention of the paddock and marked himself as one to watch.

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