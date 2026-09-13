Titles and grand finals tickets on the line as RMCET returns to Trinec

The 2026 Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy has reached its season finale this week at the Steel Ring in Trinec, Czech Republic.

Round four will crown the championship's title winners and the RMC Euro Trophy also returns to the Steel Ring for the second consecutive season.

It follows a 2025 debut that produced one of the most memorable finals days of the year and here is what’s on offer.

Grand Finals Tickets on the Line: Trinec will award the following tickets for the 2026 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Portimao: The Mini MAX winner, the top three in Junior MAX and Senior MAX, DD2 Champion and Vice-Champion and DD2 Masters Champion.

Round four will decide the 2026 Euro Trophy champions in Junior MAX, Senior MAX, DD2 and DD2 Masters. The Czech Euro Cup titles will also be assigned in Mini MAX, E20 Senior and E20 Masters.

Junior MAX: Zdenek Babicek leads the Junior MAX classification with 463 points heading into Trinec, ahead of Rares Pascu (426) and Martin Soltys (415).

Senior MAX Standings: Jeremy Reuvers tops the Senior MAX standings on 434 points, with Freddie Lloyd (418) and Gilbert Lewis (403) completing the top three.

DD2 Standings: Jakub Bezel arrives in Trinec as points leader in DD2 with 474, ahead of Leonardo Baccaglini (444) and Patryk Donica (430).

DD2 Masters Standings: Nicolas Picot leads DD2 Masters on 489 points, with Dimo Notarfrancesco (460) and Martin Pasandin (289) rounding out the top three.

Track Overview: Steel Ring holds international CIK FIA homologation and measures 1,234 metres, with a width of nine to 10 metres and seven metres of elevation change across 18 corners, eight left handers and 10 right handers.

Opened in 2017, the circuit has established itself as one of the leading venues for international and national karting championships in Central Europe.

A Porsche Test with Omnia Motorsport on Oﬀer: The Senior MAX and DD2 winners will also secure a test day in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup with Team Omnia, part of the oﬃcial prize pool introduced for the 2026 season and run on the same cars fielded by Omnia Motorsport in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.

The Event Timetable

Sunday 13 September: Warm-up 8:30 AM; Live on TV and Live Streaming from 10:20 AM for Prefinals and 1:45 PM for Finals (DD2/DD2 Masters at 1:45 PM, E20 Senior/Masters at 2:15 PM, Mini MAX at 2:45 PM, Junior MAX at 3:15 PM, Senior MAX at 3:45 PM).