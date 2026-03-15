Violent crash in China F1 support race: driver undergoes surgery, race abandoned

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia has confirmed that Francis Tjia has undergone successful surgery after a horror crash at the start of the season-opening race in Shanghai.

A slow-moving Naquib Azlan, who had started from pole position, led to a chaotic chain reaction involving multiple cars. Tjia collided with the rear of the polesitter before spinning off and crashing into the wall.

Having previously confirmed that Tjia was conscious and talking in hospital after initial checks at the circuit's medical centre, the series later shared that the driver of the No. 21 had undergone surgery.

"Update: Driver of Car #21 undergoes successful surgery. The Porsche Carrera Cup Asia driver of Car #21 has undergone successful minor surgery at Huashan Hospital following the incident at the start of yesterday’s season-opening race in Shanghai.

"The driver is recovering well, and everyone at Porsche Carrera Cup Asia is wishing him a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back on track soon."

Azlan shared that he was OK and had walked away without injury. "I’m sure most of you saw the shunt, thankfully I came away okay and safe,” the polesitter said.

"I heard as well from an update that the other guy, car number 21, driven by Francis [Tjia], he’s doing okay too after being checked out at the hospital, so ultimately that’s the most important part. Everyone came away from the incident safe."

The season-opener was abandoned following the crash. "Official Update: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Round 1, Shanghai," the series confirmed.

"Following the on-track incident during the Round 1 of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2026 season in Shanghai, the race was not resumed and Round 1 was therefore officially abandoned.

"In accordance with the Championship's Sporting Regulations, in this situation, 50% championship points will be awarded based on the Official Qualifying classification.

"The Championship will continue with Round 2 on Sunday, 15th March 2026 as scheduled."