Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026

As part of this monthly poll, you the reader have the opportunity to choose the best drivers and moments from the past month of racing action around the world. You can easily cast your vote by visiting Motorsport.com/vote or simply by clicking THIS LINK.

There are several categories in our ‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting, with four options available for each. You can choose the most impressive driver of the month between Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscars. You can also select the best moment of the month across all the major disciplines we cover throughout the year.

For July, here are the nominees, and remember to visit Motorsport.com/vote to place your vote and let your voice be heard! Once you vote, you can also see the current polling data for which drivers/moments are leading the way with the most votes.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Moment of the Month

Three-wide battle for the Atlanta win (NASCAR)

Marc Marquez's Sachsenring domination (MotoGP)

Tom Dillmann's redemption at CTMP (Sportscars)

Max Verstappen's Hungarian GP overtake on Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)

Driver of the Month -- Formula 1

Charles Leclerc

Kimi Antonelli

Lando Norris

Max Verstappen

Driver of the Month -- NASCAR

Corey Heim

Joey Logano

Christopher Bell

Todd Gilliland

Driver of the Month -- MotoGP

Marc Marquez

Fabio Quatararo

Raul Fernandez

Ai Ogura

Driver of the Month -- IndyCar

Alex Palou

David Malukas

Pato O'Ward

Rinus VeeKay

Driver of the Month -- SportsCars

Tom Dillmann

Ben Barnicoat/Jack Hawksworth

Kevin Magnussen

Alessandro Pier Guidi