Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?
The excitement continues at the 70th Macau Grand Prix this weekend with a lineup of races set for Sunday. Featuring the Macau Formula 4 Race, TCR Asia Challenge, Macau Roadsport Challenge, and Greater Bay Area GT Cup, all events will be streamed live and free on Motorsport.tv and right here on this page. Don't miss these thrilling races where talent meets speed!
Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 12 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.
Macau Formula 4 Race
Sunday's excitement begins and ends with Formula 4 at the 70th Macau Grand Prix.
- Qualifying Race (8 laps): (12 November) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST
- Final Race (12 laps): (12 November) - 08:40 CET - 07:40 BST - 02:40 EST
TCR Asia Challenge
On Sunday in Macau, TCR Asia is set to host two separate thrilling races. Stay tuned for the live coverage of both gripping TCR Asia events on Motorsport.tv.
- Race 1 (9 laps): (12 November) - 02:05 CET - 01:05 BST - 20:05 EST
- Race 2 (9 laps): (12 November) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST
Macau Roadsport Challenge
The Macau Roadsport Challenge takes center stage at the 70th Macau Grand Prix.
- Race (8 laps): (12 November) - 03:20 CET - 02:20 BST - 21:20 EST
Greater Bay Area GT Cup
On Sunday, the excitement peaks with the Greater Bay Area GT Cup featuring both GT4 and GT3 cars competing separately.
- GT4 - Race (8 laps): (12 November) - 04:30 CET - 03:30 BST - 22:30 EST
- GT3 - Race (8 laps): (12 November) - 05:50 CET - 04:50 BST - 23:50 EST
