Macau GP live: Watch the action as it happens
Friday at the 70th Macau Grand Prix promises an enjoyable program, featuring qualifying across most series. All sessions will be broadcast live on both this page and Motorsport.tv's official website.
Brace yourself for a thrilling day of high-speed excitement. Watch Formula 3, GT Cup, and all other series live and for free on Motorsport.tv!
Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 17 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.
Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 55th Edition
The 2023 Macau Grand Prix is set to welcome back renowned road racing specialists after a hiatus since 2019. Qualifying will take place on Friday.
- Qualifying 1: (17 November) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST
- Qualifying 2: (17 November) - 09:10 CET - 08:10 BST - 03:10 EST
Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix
The Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix, featuring numerous prominent names, will see the completion of the second practice session and the second qualifying rounds on Friday.
- Free Practice 2: (17 November) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST
- Qualifying 1: (17 November) - 08:05 CET - 07:05 BST - 02:05 EST
Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship
On Friday, the Macau Touring Car Cup, part of the China Touring Car Championship, will conduct qualifying.
- Qualifying: (17 November) - 03:30 CET - 02:30 BST - 21:30 EST
Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge
Qualifying rounds for The Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge, featuring a crowded racing grid, will take place on Friday. Anticipate thrilling competition as participants vie for their starting positions in this historic event.
- Qualifying: (17 November) - 04:25 CET - 03:25 BST - 22:25 EST
Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup
The much-anticipated GT Cup will commence on Thursday with two practice sessions. Get ready for an exciting start to the event!
- Qualifying: (17 November) - 07:05 CET - 06:05 BST - 01:05 EST
