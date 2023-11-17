Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 5: What sessions are on today?
The 70th Macau Grand Prix is nearing its conclusion! On Saturday, qualifying races for Formula 3 and the GT Cup series will take place, while the first races of the weekend will unfold in other series.
You can catch all these races live and for free throughout the day on this page or Motorsport.tv's official website. Don't miss the thrilling action as the weekend unfolds!
Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 18 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.
Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 55th Edition
The 55th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix is set to take place today over 12 laps, promising an exhilarating and highly competitive showdown.
- Warm Up: (18 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST
- Race (12 laps): (18 November) - 01:40 CET - 00:40 BST - 19:40 EST
Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship
The first race of the weekend in the Macau Touring Car Cup will unfold over 9 laps, promising an exciting competition on the renowned circuit.
- Race 1 (9 laps): (18 November) - 03:05 CET - 02:05 BST - 21:05 EST
Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge
The inaugural race of the Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge is scheduled for Saturday and will unfold over 8 laps.
- Race 1 (8 laps): (18 November) - 04:20 CET - 03:20 BST - 22:20 EST
Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup
The Qualification Race in the GT Cup on Saturday, consisting of 12 laps, will determine the starting grid for the main race. Expect an action-packed competition as drivers vie for optimal positions in this thrilling event.
- Qualifying Race (12 laps): (18 November) - 07:05 CET - 06:05 BST - 01:05 EST
Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix
The closing showdown of the day, the FIA F3 World Cup, will feature a breathtaking race over 10 laps.
- Qualifying Race (10 laps): (18 November) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST
