Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 5: What sessions are on today?

You can catch all these races live and for free throughout the day on this page or Motorsport.tv's official website. Don't miss the thrilling action as the weekend unfolds!

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 18 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 55th Edition

The 55th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix is set to take place today over 12 laps, promising an exhilarating and highly competitive showdown.