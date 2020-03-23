Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
General / Special feature

Who to watch in this season’s F1 betting

shares
comments
Who to watch in this season’s F1 betting
Mar 23, 2020, 9:53 PM

Formula One is also a big draw for the sports betting community and it’s therefore important to study the teams and drivers closely. Will Mercedes and Hamilton continue to dominate or is it time for new challengers and a closer ride across the 2020 season?

Out in Front

If you rely on trends when it comes to Formula One betting it will be difficult to see past Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team. Hamilton is now a six-time World Drivers Champion with five titles in six years from 2014. The only blemish on that record came in 2016 when another Mercedes driver - Nico Rosberg - claimed his only Drivers’ Championship.

That record means that Mercedes have won the Manufacturers’ Championship in each of the last six seasons and the markets are dominated by this pairing. According to bestcasinosites.net, Hamilton is an odds on favourite across the board to make it seven world titles while Mercedes are as short as 1/5 in the separate Manufacturers’ Championship betting.

The sportsbooks have spoken and when the odds are as short as this, they’re not often wrong but is it time for change in the world of F1?

The Challengers

The obvious challenge to Hamilton from a Drivers’ point of view will come from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Finn has played second fiddle since Nico Rosberg’s retirement but could this finally be his year? The signs are certainly encouraging and in the first four races of 2019, the chequered flags were shared between the two Mercedes drivers. Bottas would go on to win four Grands Prix as he finished a distant second behind his teammate.

There is clearly going to be a preference for the number one driver but Rosberg’s triumph for Mercedes in 2016 sets an obvious precedent and Bottas shouldn’t be ruled out.

Elsewhere, the rising star in Formula One is Max Verstappen who starts as third favourite to win the F1 Drivers’ Championship in 2020. Last season, the young Dutchman was a consistent performer with a number of podium finishes and a strong finish to the campaign suggests he can compete this year.

Naturally it’s all down to the car and after a year of Honda engines, the experts feel that the Red Bull team have correctly identified the tweaks that are needed to give Mercedes a real run in the upcoming campaign. As the clear number one driver ahead of Alexander Albon, Max Verstappen may well prove to be Lewis Hamilton’s closest challenger.

Naturally we shouldn’t write off Ferrari and when we talk about competitiveness, we can highlight the efforts of Charles Leclerc. The man from Monaco is a relentless driver who simply doesn’t know when he’s beaten and that resolve helped him to two consecutive F1 wins in Belgium and Italy last season.

Leclerc certainly has the talent but the big question mark relates to Ferrari. While Mercedes and Red Bull have undoubtedly improved, it’s generally felt that the Italian manufacturer has stood still in pre-season and the engine remains an unpredictable beast.

Verdict

In modern day Formula One racing, it’s always a shock when any driver from outside of the three main teams comes through to win. If there is one certainty for 2020, it’s the fact that this trend is likely to continue so we’re not looking beyond Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari.

There are good reasons for all drivers to be optimistic ahead of the new campaign. Mercedes may feel they will continue to dominate while Red Bull have those engine improvements and look set for a more tangible challenge. Ferrari are the unknown quantities and they are, rather appropriately, the dark horses in the equation.

The hope for all is that we get a closer campaign and that could well be the case. Mercedes remain the team to beat in 2020 but early signs indicate that the German giants will not have it all their own way.

Next article
Remote production for global sports

Previous article

Remote production for global sports

Next article

Ford to help produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Ford to help produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients
Load comments

About this article

Series General

General Next session

Australian club racing update

20 Mar - 20 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

2
Formula 1

How Mercedes has taken F1 brake design to the next level

3
Formula 1

Was Brawn's BGP 001 really the defining car of 2009?

4
Supercars

Supercars secures backer for Eseries

1h
5
Gaming

TCR champion Brown signs up for ARG eSport Cup

1h

Latest videos

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed 26:09
General

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed

Rainer Schlegelmilch: Freezing Speed 25:15
General

Rainer Schlegelmilch: Freezing Speed

LAT: An Enduring Legacy 23:55
General

LAT: An Enduring Legacy

Life in Pictures: Mark Webber 26:42
General

Life in Pictures: Mark Webber

Motorsport Images: An Enduring Legacy 48:10
General

Motorsport Images: An Enduring Legacy

Latest news

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Misc

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

How Motorsport.tv is changing the way to watch epic racing action
Misc

How Motorsport.tv is changing the way to watch epic racing action

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?
Misc

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

Ford to help produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients
Misc

Ford to help produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Who to watch in this season’s F1 betting
Misc

Who to watch in this season’s F1 betting

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.