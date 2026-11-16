Sponsored

World first McLaren-liveried Etihad aircraft takes to the skies after Norris victory

The McLaren x Etihad Boeing 787 Dreamliner has taken its first flight

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 1:01 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

McLaren and partner Etihad have pulled off what is arguably F1’s biggest ever partnership showcase – by branding an entire Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the team’s famous papaya livery, complete with a highly exclusive loungewear range for passengers to mark the occasion.

The stunning new Etihad Airways and McLaren Racing liveried aircraft completed its first flight this week travelling from Abu Dhabi to Madrid – less than a month before the Etihad-sponsored Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and just days after Lando Norris’ recent win in Brazil.

This is the first time an F1 team has featured on a wide-body aircraft and F1 fans can spot the plane as it takes the partnership around the world, connecting Etihad’s home, Abu Dhabi, with destinations such as Dublin, Milan, Vienna, Bali, Bangkok and Delhi.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “It's fantastic to see our partnership with Etihad Airways brought to life in such a unique way. We look forward to seeing our trademark papaya up in the sky.”

In a record-breaking reveal event, which was held at the Etihad Engineering facility in Abu Dhabi, the livery was unveiled with the world’s largest single-piece kabuki reveal, as verified by Guinness World Records.

Speaking at the launch, Etihad Airways’ CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, said: “Formula 1 has a remarkable ability to connect people and create excitement across borders, and together with McLaren we have an opportunity to bring fans even closer to the action and create memorable moments for them around the world. I look forward to seeing the aircraft in the skies.”

Special collection

Etihad teamed up with McLaren in February this year and this latest activation is yet another example of how they are bringing their collaboration to life beyond the racetrack through unique fan and guest experiences.

The launch of the special edition loungewear represents a truly unique fan activation from the partnership – and has created some of the most exclusive, unique and hard-to-acquire limited edition F1 apparel ever produced.

These specially designed pieces can only be obtained by fans flying in Etihad's premium cabins exclusively on the McLaren-liveried aircraft until 18 November, expanding across the long-haul fleet until after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Business guests will receive a crew-neck design, while guests travelling in First and The Residence will be given an exclusive zip-neck variation. Both feature Etihad and McLaren Racing branding, finished with detailing in McLaren Racing’s signature papaya colour.

To mark the occasion of the first flight, passengers on the aircraft were also handed commemorative cards and branded cookies, while guests travelling in Business received caps and signed cards from Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Dramatic displays

Etihad’s long-standing commitment to racing began as title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009 and ever since the first race, one of Etihad’s aircraft has been used to perform low-altitude flypasts over Yas Marina Circuit, creating an iconic moment just before the race begins.

The inaugural flypast featured an Etihad-liveried Airbus A340 then in 2019 the aircraft switched to a Boeing 787 Dreamliner – like the one now branded in McLaren colours – which flew over the circuit at approximately 600 feet.

Last year, the Airbus A380 Superjumbo took centre stage, accompanied by the aerobatic team producing UAE flag-coloured trails, as the company continued to expand the pre-race theatre that has become a hugely popular part of the event.

McLaren has participated in many creative partner activities over the years, including a scratchable F1 car in Las Vegas last year, a stealth mode car in Singapore in 2023 and a Gulf-branded 720S road car in 2021 – but none, quite literally, have been bigger than this.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Carson Hocevar and Cleetus McFarland win LeMullets 2026 in epic finish

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

Latest news





World first McLaren-liveried Etihad aircraft takes to the skies after Norris victory



Sponsored



Sponsored 1 min



World first McLaren-liveried Etihad aircraft takes to the skies after Norris victory





What the WEC can learn from the controversial Monza finish



WEC



WEC WEC



Monza



37 min



What the WEC can learn from the controversial Monza finish





Francesco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese GP; Iker Lecuona to replace him



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



1 h



Francesco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese GP; Iker Lecuona to replace him





Andrea Dovizioso: Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia threw away 2026 MotoGP title



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



2 h



Andrea Dovizioso: Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia threw away 2026 MotoGP title

Feature

Discover prime content





When Can-Am made its controversial comeback



General



By Gary Watkins



When Can-Am made its controversial comeback





How the M8B became the most dominant car in McLaren’s history



General



By Kevin Turner



How the M8B became the most dominant car in McLaren’s history





Stars, cars and highlights from the 2026 Goodwood Revival



General



By Kevin Turner



Stars, cars and highlights from the 2026 Goodwood Revival





Top 10 Can-Am drivers



General



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 Can-Am drivers

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe