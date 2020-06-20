Top events
Previous
General / Breaking news

Zanardi's condition “serious” but “stable” after Friday surgery

shares
comments
Zanardi's condition “serious” but “stable” after Friday surgery
By:
Jun 20, 2020, 8:36 AM

Alex Zanardi remains in a serious condition following his handbike accident and subsequent surgery on Friday evening.

The latest update from the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, issued at 10am Italian time, says that his vital signs are stable.

The full statement reads: “Regarding the clinical conditions of the athlete Alex Zanardi, hospitalised from 1800 on June 19 in very serious conditions at the Santa Maria alle Scotte polyclinic following a road accident that occurred in the province of Siena, the Health Directorate of the Aou Senese informs that the patient, subjected to a delicate neurosurgical intervention on the evening of June 19, and subsequently transferred to intensive care, has stable hemodynamic and metabolic parameters.

“He is intubated and supported by artificial ventilation while the neurological picture remains serious.”

Zanardi underwent some three hours of neurosurgical and maxillofacial (related to the jaw and face) surgery on Friday under Dr Giuseppe Oliveri, chief of neurosurgery at the hospital.

Hospital confirms Zanardi undergoing surgery for head injury

Previous article

Hospital confirms Zanardi undergoing surgery for head injury
