Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed Next / 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Friday livestream
Goodwood Festival of Speed Livefeed

2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Thursday livestream

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs this weekend, with the first day of action from the famous hillclimb starting on Thursday.

What should have been the 30th edition of the hillclimb had it not been for the COVID cancellation in 2020, an array of racing and road machinery ranging from Formula 1, to MotoGP, to sportscars and electric vehicles, will either tackle the course at speed or parade up the concourse for fans to admire.

FEATURE: 10 things to watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Current Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell will take one of the marque's racers up the hill this weekend, while Nigel Mansell's 1992 world title will be celebrate by a display from the man himself in some of his most iconic machines.

Elsewhere, three-time MotoGP world champion Wayne Rainey will make an emotional debut at the Festival of Speed, as the American - who was paralysed in an incident in 1993 - will ride a specially adapted Yamaha YZR500 he took to his last world title in 1992 this weekend.

You can watch all of the live action from the hill on Autosport and Motorsport.tv throughout the weekend.

shares
comments
Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Previous article

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Next article

2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Friday livestream

2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Friday livestream

Latest news

2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Friday livestream
Video Inside
Goodwood Festival of Speed Goodwood Festival of Speed

2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Friday livestream

2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Thursday livestream
Video Inside
Goodwood Festival of Speed Goodwood Festival of Speed

2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Thursday livestream

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed Goodwood Festival of Speed

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.