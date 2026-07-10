F1 drivers and cars at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed
From Lando Norris to Mario Andretti, here's a list of all the F1 drivers appearing at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed from 9-12 July
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway this weekend, bringing together current Formula 1 stars, world champions and racing legends for four days of demo runs at the famous hillclimb.
With this year's event avoiding a clash with the F1 calendar, several current grand prix drivers will be in attendance alongside a host of former racers and champions from other disciplines.
The headline star on this year’s entry list is reigning F1 champion Lando Norris, who will take the wheel of the McLaren MCL60 with which he scored seven podiums in 2023. It is a significant car for the British team, having been launched in 2023 to mark the 60th anniversary of Bruce McLaren founding the outfit.
Norris will also get a taste of McLaren's future by driving the MCL-HY on its public debut ahead of the Hypercar's entry into next year's Le Mans 24 Hours.
Current points leader Kimi Antonelli is also at the famous festival, and was seen doing burnouts in a Mercedes road car on Thursday.
Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are also in action, taking turns in the rebranded Lotus E20 from the 2012 season. Now-retired Kimi Raikkonen famously drove the V8-powered challenger to victory at that year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, rising star Isack Hadjar will represent Red Bull, driving the Adrian Newey-designed track-only RB17 supercar along with Newey himself. Yuki Tsunoda will also take turns behind the wheel of the 1200bhp machine.
A whole host of former F1 drivers will also be seen at the Festival of Speed, including world champions like Mario Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi.
Several stars from the sportscar world will also grace Goodwood, including Le Mans 24 Hours winners Tom Kristensen and Derek Bell. Fans will get to see several iconic prototype sportscars over the course of the four-day event, including the Porsche 962, the Ford GT MKII and the McLaren F1 GTR.
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi will be the biggest name from the motorcycling world, but following his switch to car racing, he will be driving the BMW V12 LMR that won Le Mans in 1999. Fans wanting to see him back on a bike won’t be disappointed either, as he will also jump aboard a 2020-spec Yamaha M1.
Rally drivers will also be present, including Sebastien Loeb, Sebastien Ogier, Petter Solberg and Nasser Al-Attiyah. Further, Dan Ticktum will run Formula E’s new Gen4 prototype to demonstrate the capabilities of a modern electric racing car.
Current F1 drivers at Goodwood
|
Driver
|
Car(s)
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren MCL60, McLaren MCL-HY
|
Pierre Gasly
|
Alpine E20
|
Franco Colapinto
|
Alpine E20
|
Isack Hadjar
|
Red Bull RB17
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
Red Bull RB17
Former F1 drivers at Goodwood
|
Driver
|
Car(s)
|
Mario Andretti
|
Chevrolet Camaro IROC
|
Michael Andretti
|
Shelby Daytona Coupe
|
Gerhard Berger
|
Benetton B186
|
Thierry Boutsen
|
Porsche 962, BMW Sauber F1.07
|
David Brabham
|
Jaguar XJR-9 LM, Panoz LMP-1 Roadster-S
|
Karun Chandhok
|
McLaren M23D, Ford GT MkII
|
Christian Danner
|
Benetton B186
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Formula E Spark Gen1
|
Derek Bell
|
Porsche 962
|
Damon Hill
|
Williams FW11, Williams FW18
|
Emerson Fittipaldi
|
Buick Regal
|
Patrick Friesacher
|
Red Bull RB18
|
Marc Gene
|
Ferrari SF21
|
Stefan Johansson
|
Ferrari F2008
|
Kazuki Nakajima
|
Toyota GR GT
|
Arturo Merzario
|
Ferrari 156 Sharknose
|
Emanuele Pirro
|
Ferrari 330 P3/412P
|
Bruno Senna
|
McLaren MP4/8B
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS Techeetah FE19
|
Karl Wendlinger
|
Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL
Other notable names at Goodwood
- Valentino Rossi
- Tom Kristensen
- Romain Dumas
- Sebastien Loeb
- Sebastien Ogier
- Elfyn Evans
- Johan Kristoffersson
- Nasser Al-Attiyah
- Dario Franchitti
- Adrian Newey
- Giacomo Agostini
- Casey Stoner
- Kevin Schwantz
- Colin Edwards
- Davey Todd
- Jamie Whincup
- Kurt Busch
- Benoit Treluyer
- Petter Solberg
All F1 cars at Goodwood
|
Year
|
Car
|
1937
|
Mercedes-Benz W125
|
1961
|
Ferrari 156 'Sharknose'
|
1976
|
McLaren-Cosworth M23D
|
1982
|
Williams FW08C
|
1986
|
Williams-Honda FW11
|
1986
|
Benetton-BMW B186
|
1993
|
McLaren-Ford MP4/8
|
1993
|
McLaren-Ford MP4/8B
|
1996
|
Williams FW18
|
2008
|
Ferrari F2008
|
2012
|
Lotus-Renault E20
|
2012
|
Red Bull Racing RB8
|
2022
|
Red Bull Racing RB18
|
2022
|
Mercedes-AMG W13
|
2023
|
McLaren MCL60
|
2025
|
Aston Martin AMR25
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