F1 drivers and cars at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway this weekend, bringing together current Formula 1 stars, world champions and racing legends for four days of demo runs at the famous hillclimb.

With this year's event avoiding a clash with the F1 calendar, several current grand prix drivers will be in attendance alongside a host of former racers and champions from other disciplines.

The headline star on this year’s entry list is reigning F1 champion Lando Norris, who will take the wheel of the McLaren MCL60 with which he scored seven podiums in 2023. It is a significant car for the British team, having been launched in 2023 to mark the 60th anniversary of Bruce McLaren founding the outfit.

Norris will also get a taste of McLaren's future by driving the MCL-HY on its public debut ahead of the Hypercar's entry into next year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Current points leader Kimi Antonelli is also at the famous festival, and was seen doing burnouts in a Mercedes road car on Thursday.

Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are also in action, taking turns in the rebranded Lotus E20 from the 2012 season. Now-retired Kimi Raikkonen famously drove the V8-powered challenger to victory at that year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, rising star Isack Hadjar will represent Red Bull, driving the Adrian Newey-designed track-only RB17 supercar along with Newey himself. Yuki Tsunoda will also take turns behind the wheel of the 1200bhp machine.

A whole host of former F1 drivers will also be seen at the Festival of Speed, including world champions like Mario Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi.

Several stars from the sportscar world will also grace Goodwood, including Le Mans 24 Hours winners Tom Kristensen and Derek Bell. Fans will get to see several iconic prototype sportscars over the course of the four-day event, including the Porsche 962, the Ford GT MKII and the McLaren F1 GTR.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi will be the biggest name from the motorcycling world, but following his switch to car racing, he will be driving the BMW V12 LMR that won Le Mans in 1999. Fans wanting to see him back on a bike won’t be disappointed either, as he will also jump aboard a 2020-spec Yamaha M1.

Rally drivers will also be present, including Sebastien Loeb, Sebastien Ogier, Petter Solberg and Nasser Al-Attiyah. Further, Dan Ticktum will run Formula E’s new Gen4 prototype to demonstrate the capabilities of a modern electric racing car.

Current F1 drivers at Goodwood

Driver Car(s) Lando Norris McLaren MCL60, McLaren MCL-HY Pierre Gasly Alpine E20 Franco Colapinto Alpine E20 Isack Hadjar Red Bull RB17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull RB17

Former F1 drivers at Goodwood

Driver Car(s) Mario Andretti Chevrolet Camaro IROC Michael Andretti Shelby Daytona Coupe Gerhard Berger Benetton B186 Thierry Boutsen Porsche 962, BMW Sauber F1.07 David Brabham Jaguar XJR-9 LM, Panoz LMP-1 Roadster-S Karun Chandhok McLaren M23D, Ford GT MkII Christian Danner Benetton B186 Lucas di Grassi Formula E Spark Gen1 Derek Bell Porsche 962 Damon Hill Williams FW11, Williams FW18 Emerson Fittipaldi Buick Regal Patrick Friesacher Red Bull RB18 Marc Gene Ferrari SF21 Stefan Johansson Ferrari F2008 Kazuki Nakajima Toyota GR GT Arturo Merzario Ferrari 156 Sharknose Emanuele Pirro Ferrari 330 P3/412P Bruno Senna McLaren MP4/8B Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah FE19 Karl Wendlinger Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL

Other notable names at Goodwood

Valentino Rossi

Tom Kristensen

Romain Dumas

Sebastien Loeb

Sebastien Ogier

Elfyn Evans

Johan Kristoffersson

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Dario Franchitti

Adrian Newey

Giacomo Agostini

Casey Stoner

Kevin Schwantz

Colin Edwards

Davey Todd

Jamie Whincup

Kurt Busch

Benoit Treluyer

Petter Solberg

All F1 cars at Goodwood

Year Car 1937 Mercedes-Benz W125 1961 Ferrari 156 'Sharknose' 1976 McLaren-Cosworth M23D 1982 Williams FW08C 1986 Williams-Honda FW11 1986 Benetton-BMW B186 1993 McLaren-Ford MP4/8 1993 McLaren-Ford MP4/8B 1996 Williams FW18 2008 Ferrari F2008 2012 Lotus-Renault E20 2012 Red Bull Racing RB8 2022 Red Bull Racing RB18 2022 Mercedes-AMG W13 2023 McLaren MCL60 2025 Aston Martin AMR25