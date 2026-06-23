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Goodwood Festival of Speed

Mercedes to bring F1 pitstop challenge to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Mercedes will bring Frederik Vesti in the W13 and a hands-on fan paddock experience to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lydia Mee
Published:
Mercedes-AMG W17

Mercedes-AMG W17

Photo by: Erik Junius

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has officially revealed its plans for the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, including a paddock experience and on-track outings.

Leading the on-track running from Friday to Sunday will be Mercedes reserve driver Frederik Vesti. The Dane is scheduled to pilot the W13 up the 1.17-mile Goodwood hillclimb, the machinery in which George Russell claimed his maiden F1 victory at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. For its Goodwood appearance, the W13 will sport the team's 2026 livery.

"I’m very excited to be attending this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed," Vesti said of his upcoming appearance.

"It will be my third time at the festival; I can’t wait to be in the car, taking on the hillclimb, and experiencing all that Goodwood has to offer. It’s such a special event, and the Hill is like nothing else!

"It’s been a very exciting season for the team so far, so I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction to our new fan hub. It’s such an awesome space for our fanbase to come together.

 

"I can’t wait to spend time in there over the weekend, meeting our incredible supporters, and trying my hand at the pitstop challenge. It will truly bring our fans into the world of Mercedes F1 like never before!"

Away from the track, Mercedes will be bringing an open-plan paddock hub. Designed to replicate the working environment of a live F1 garage, the installation will serve as a pilot concept that the team intends to also bring to grands prix later this year.

Fans will have the chance to get behind the wheel in racing simulators and try their hand at a live pitstop. The challenge will use a 2018 W09 chassis, with those attending the Festival of Speed coached by current and former Mercedes mechanics as they take on the challenge of a sub-two-second tyre change. 

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