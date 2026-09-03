Winter Series to start seventh season with three championships in 2027

Gedlich Racing will kick off the 2027 edition of its Winter Series with three championships in January, as the GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series and Formula Winter Series return for another season.

It will be the seventh year of the Winter Series concept. The Prototype Winter Series, meanwhile, has been dropped from the programme after the ADAC and Creventic-backed Prototype Cup Germany also came to an end following the 2025 season.

Former DTC champion Markus Gedlich identified a market niche back in 2021, and the concept has continued to evolve ever since. The Winter Series will once again be held over six race weekends across the Iberian Peninsula in 2027 and has established itself as a regular fixture on the international motorsport calendar.

The season gets underway on the Algarve coast at Portimao in mid-January, with Estoril near the Portuguese capital Lisbon following just one week later.

The highlight of the season comes for the third consecutive year with the six-hour race at Portimao in early February. As in previous years, the endurance event will not count towards the championship standings but will serve as the highlight of the Winter Series season.

The series then heads across the border into Spain, with races at the former Formula 1 venue of Jerez de la Frontera and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which has been a permanent fixture on the Formula 1 calendar for 35 years. Jerez returns to the Winter Series schedule for the first time since 2024.

Following three race weekends in February, the season finale will take place at Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo from March 4-7, with the champions of all three series set to be crowned.

GT Winter Series once again features GT3 as its top class, with one-make cup cars from manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini also being eligible.

Gedlich Racing has also promised to provide a competitive home for more exotic machinery within the GT Winter Series, provided the car fits the concept.

GT4 Winter Series caters to GT4 cars, with Formula Winter Series giving young drivers the opportunity to prepare for the 2027 season in Formula 4 machinery.

Gedlich Racing will also launch its own Formula 4 series in Germany in summer 2027, the first German Formula 4 championship since 2022.

The GT championships are primarily aimed at gentleman drivers, although professional racers are also welcome. However, the regulations are designed to level the playing field, with measures such as mandatory pitstop times preventing professionals from gaining too much of an advantage.

Gedlich Racing also places a strong emphasis on creating a community atmosphere in the paddock while maintaining professionally organised racing.

That approach includes extensive testing opportunities ahead of the race weekends, harking back to the Winter Series' origins as a collection of track-day events.

Winter Series by Gedlich Racing 2027 calendar

January 14-17, 2027: Portimao (GT Winter Series/GT4 Winter Series)

January 21-24, 2027: Estoril (all series)

February 4-6, 2027: 6 Hours of Portimao (Formula Winter Series)

February 11-14, 2027: Jerez (all series)

February 25-28, 2027: Barcelona (all series)

March 4-7, 2027: Valencia (all series)