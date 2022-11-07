Love joins Bathurst GT field

Love has signed up with the Harrolds Racing squad for the penultimate round of the GT World Challenge Australia season at the Bathurst International this week.

He and Ross Poulakis will share a Mercedes AMG GT3 run by Volante Rosso Motorsport, the pair set to contest the Pro-Am class for the three-hour mini-enduro at Mount Panorama.

The event will mark the first time Love has competed on home soil since he left for Europe after winning the 2019 Carrera Cup title.

He competed in Porsche Supercup in 2020 before joining the Mercedes fold in GT World Challenge Europe the following year.

This season he has been driving for the Haupt Racing Team in the Silver Cup.

"Heading back to home soil and especially back to Bathurst is very exciting for me," Love said.

"I love Bathurst and it's been a few years since I've driven there, so I'm even more pumped to see what it's like, especially in a Mercedes AMG GT3 car I am now very familiar with, but yet to drive up on the Mountain.

"Teaming up with Ross and the Harrolds Racing team I'm confident will be a great fit and I owe them a big thank you for their efforts in getting be back here for the event."

Poulakis, meanwhile, will make his Bathurst debut this week.

"I've never driven Bathurst, but I’ve grown up watching Bathurst my whole life, so it will be a pinch myself kind of moment," Poulakis said.

"I’m really, really excited for that. We have shifted our focus from The Bend to Bathurst and again hopefully we can come away with a great result.

"We're thrilled to have Jordan join us this weekend. He is experienced in both the car and at Bathurst and he will be a massive asset to draw on throughout the weekend.

"He is a great talent and we're excited to have him come back to Australia and put his European experience into use."

Harrolds Racing will also field a GT4 Mercedes for Chris Batzios and Sam Brabham.

Practice for the GT field kicks off on Friday before the grid is set by a two-part qualifying session on Saturday.

The three-hour race then kicks off at 10:40am local time on Sunday.