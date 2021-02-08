Top events
Previous
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Schumacher to debut in Australian GT

shares
comments
Schumacher to debut in Australian GT
By:

Bathurst's Brad Schumacher will make his first foray into national-level racing this season with a full GT World Challenge Australia campaign.

Schumacher will run a privately-entered Audi R8 LMS under the Schumacher Motorsport banner in the new-look local GT competition.

He'll have some high-profile assistance too, Supercars ace Tim Slade joining the team as an advisor and Schumacher's driving coach.

Slade will also team up with Schumacher for the Bathurst round later in the season.

"[Tim will] be assisting me at every test day and any round that doesn't clash with his [Supercars] schedule, acting as driver coach and engineer, and co-driving with me in the end of year enduro at Bathurst,” said Schumacher.

“Tim and I met through a mutual friend Chad Parish originally. Chad recommended that we catch up and from there we formed a friendship. One thing lead to another and we decided to work together to help progress my racing career, as I’ve previously never had any driver coaching as such.

“Sladey was initially impressed with my progression as an amateur driver, and thought I could use some advice to reach the next level. For me, having a guy like Tim in my corner is a massive confidence boost especially based off his experience in GT cars both nationally and internationally."

Schumacher's 2021 programme will kick off with the opening GT World Challenge Australia round at Phillip Island on February 19-21.

“I’ve raced at Phillip Island many times before, and we’ve had good results down there in the past,” he added.

“I felt I was able to get our Audi up to a comfortable pace during the pre-season test. It’s the perfect circuit for the car – great aerodynamics and brilliant brakes, plus high speed sections requiring commitment.

"It should be a good combination.”

You can watch all of the GT World Challenge Australia action from Phillip Island live and free on Motorsport.tv.

