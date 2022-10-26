Schumacher, Slade for Bathurst GT tilt
Supercars driver Tim Slade will team up with Brad Schumacher in an Audi for the three-hour GT race at the Bathurst International next month.
Schumacher, who leads the way in the GT Trophy standings in GT World Challenge Australia, will field a Pro-Am entry for the mini-enduro.
The Bathurst local, who lives on the Mount Panorama circuit, is currently having his Audi R8 upgraded to latest spec at Melbourne Performance Centre.
His own Schumacher Motorsport crew are overseeing the upgrades with guidance from MPC, which is the factory Audi squad in Australia.
Schumacher will be joined in the car at Mount Panorama by Slade, a Supercars regular who also has significant GT experience competing at the Bathurst 12 Hour and in GT World Challenge Asia.
“We’ve sent down a couple of our mechanics from Schumacher Motorsport [to Melbourne], who are completing the entire upgrade under the watchful eye of Melbourne Performance Centre personnel," said Schumacher.
“MPC has been so kind to do that under its supervision to make sure the upgrades are completed to the specification document and correctly.
“Thank you to MPC for allowing us to do this as a satellite team. We’re very grateful for that.
“The Bathurst International is the second and final round of the endurance title. After the Bathurst 12 Hour, I’m second in the standings behind Prince Jefri Ibrahim and I’m hoping with the upgrades I’ll be fighting for the title.
“We’re pleased to announce a good friend of mine Tim Slade will join us in the Pro-Am category. We’ve been fortunate as mates that Tim has helped me along as a driver for some time now, it’s been a long time coming for us to get together in a car and we can’t wait to do that at the Bathurst International for our first event.”
Slade and Schumacher will test the upgraded Audi at Phillip Island ahead of the Bathurst International on November 11-13.
