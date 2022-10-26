Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Triple Eight expands GT programme
GT World Challenge Australia News

Schumacher, Slade for Bathurst GT tilt

Supercars driver Tim Slade will team up with Brad Schumacher in an Audi for the three-hour GT race at the Bathurst International next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Schumacher, Slade for Bathurst GT tilt

Schumacher, who leads the way in the GT Trophy standings in GT World Challenge Australia, will field a Pro-Am entry for the mini-enduro.

The Bathurst local, who lives on the Mount Panorama circuit, is currently having his Audi R8 upgraded to latest spec at Melbourne Performance Centre.

His own Schumacher Motorsport crew are overseeing the upgrades with guidance from MPC, which is the factory Audi squad in Australia.

Schumacher will be joined in the car at Mount Panorama by Slade, a Supercars regular who also has significant GT experience competing at the Bathurst 12 Hour and in GT World Challenge Asia.

“We’ve sent down a couple of our mechanics from Schumacher Motorsport [to Melbourne], who are completing the entire upgrade under the watchful eye of Melbourne Performance Centre personnel," said Schumacher.

“MPC has been so kind to do that under its supervision to make sure the upgrades are completed to the specification document and correctly.

“Thank you to MPC for allowing us to do this as a satellite team. We’re very grateful for that.

“The Bathurst International is the second and final round of the endurance title. After the Bathurst 12 Hour, I’m second in the standings behind Prince Jefri Ibrahim and I’m hoping with the upgrades I’ll be fighting for the title.

“We’re pleased to announce a good friend of mine Tim Slade will join us in the Pro-Am category. We’ve been fortunate as mates that Tim has helped me along as a driver for some time now, it’s been a long time coming for us to get together in a car and we can’t wait to do that at the Bathurst International for our first event.”

Slade and Schumacher will test the upgraded Audi at Phillip Island ahead of the Bathurst International on November 11-13.

shares
comments

Related video

Triple Eight expands GT programme
Previous article

Triple Eight expands GT programme
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Reynolds primed for "balls to the wall" Gold Coast return Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Reynolds primed for "balls to the wall" Gold Coast return

2022 Supercars Gold Coast 500 session times and preview Surfers Paradise
Supercars

2022 Supercars Gold Coast 500 session times and preview

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint
GT GT

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

Maxime Martin will re-join BMW’s roster of factory drivers in 2023 following the conclusion of his five-year stint with rival manufacturer Aston Martin.

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.

FRECA champion Beganovic joins Prema in F3 for 2023
FIA F3 FIA F3

FRECA champion Beganovic joins Prema in F3 for 2023

Formula Regional European champion Dino Beganovic will make his FIA Formula 3 debut with Prema in 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.