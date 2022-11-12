Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Love joins Bathurst GT field
GT World Challenge Australia / Bathurst International News

Spectacular crash rules T8 Mercedes out of Bathurst

Triple Eight has pulled one of its two Mercedes AMGs out of the Bathurst International after a spectacular rollover in qualifying.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Spectacular crash rules T8 Mercedes out of Bathurst

Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim was at the wheel of the T8 Mercedes he was sharing with Jamie Whincup went he went off at the fast Skyline section.

The car bounced through the gravel before hitting the wall which pitched it into cartwheel-style roll.

Ibrahim emerged from the wrecked car before being transported to the medical centre for checks.

He has since been released and cleared of any serious injuries.

The Mercedes won't take any further part in the weekend, though, the damage too extensive to be repaired at the track.

"It's motorsport," said a philosophical Whincup. "It's his first time at Bathurst and we all know GT cars around here are fairly intense. You're hanging onto the thing.

"He was just slightly wide over the crest at McPhillamy and just got the kerb, which meant the car went through the gravel trap, hit the fence and over it went.

"As I said to him, all the good drivers crash first year at Bathurst, so don't let it dampen your spirits.

"The G-graph is the most alarming. It's 40G one way, then 40 again the other, and it's done that two or three times.

"I can't believe how well he is for that many Gs. I reckon he's going to be pretty sure tomorrow."

Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
1/5

Photo by: Nate Allen

Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
2/5

Photo by: Nate Allen

Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
3/5

Photo by: Nate Allen

Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
4/5

Photo by: Nate Allen

Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes AMG
5/5

Photo by: Nate Allen

