Previous
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Tander inks GT World Challenge Australia deal

shares
comments
Tander inks GT World Challenge Australia deal
By:

Garth Tander will team up with Yasser Shahin for a full GT World Challenge Australia assault this season.

The pair will race an Audi R8 LMS Evo run by Melbourne Performance Centre, starting with next week's season opener at Phillip Island.

The deal marks a continuation of Tander's involvement with the factory-supported Audi squad, which has included a number of Australian GT and Bathurst 12 Hour starts over the past few seasons.

He's set for a GT showdown with his Supercars enduro partner Shane van Gisbergen, who will make a number of GT World Challenge Australia starts in a Triple Eight-run Mercedes.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing the car with Yasser," said Tander.

"We had a fantastic test day at Phillip Island last week and only after a few laps each in the car, we learnt that we like the same things as far as car balance and driving technique.

"The Jamec Racing Audi R8 GT3 was awesome at the Phillip Island GT round last year, so I am looking forward to a strong start the championship with Yasser."

Shahin, whose family owns and runs The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia, is no stranger to GT racing. He's campaigned Mercedes hardware in Australia GT with the likes of Erebus Motorsport and Triple Eight, and won the 2019 Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup in Asia.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be in an Audi again representing The Bend Motorsport Park and what an opportunity to work with and learn from Garth," said Shahin.

"In my maiden GT race in 2015 at Philip Island, I managed to clinch a win with Tander charging behind me for second place. Six years later, we will share the seat at the same circuit so it’s quite a nostalgic feeling.

“After a year of very interrupted racing in 2020, everyone is keen on making the most of the refreshed calendar. With two rounds at Bathurst and at least one home round at The Bend, we are looking forward to putting on a show at Australia’s best circuits."

Schumacher to debut in Australian GT
