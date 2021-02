The Supercars powerhouse is expected to make what will be its first full foray into local GT competition.

The move comes as part of an increasing presence for T8 in GT racing in previous years, sparked when the squad teamed up with Maranello Motorsport to win the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour with a Ferrari.

T8 then upped its GT game in 2019 by fielding a standalone Mercedes entry at the Bathurst 12 Hour, Jamie Whincup, Craig Lowndes and Shane van Gisbergen finishing fourth.

There was also a full GT World Challenge Asia programme with Prince Jefri Ibrahim, who was supported by van Gisbergen and Jazeman Jaafar.

The team returned the Mount Panorama with its Mercedes again in 2020, finishing this with van Gisbergen, Whincup and Maxi Götz, however a second Asian campaign was curtailed by the global health crisis.

Prince Jefri Ibrahim is set to spearhead the GT World Challenge Australia programme, while both van Gisbergen and Whincup could also be involved.

Australian GT has undergone a significant revamp in the off-season, with SRO taking over the commercial rights and teaming up with Australian Racing Group.

The season is set to kick off at Phillip Island later this month.

Triple Eight, meanwhile, is undergoing some big changes of its own, with Whincup to retire from full-time Supercars driving and replace Roland Dane as managing director and team principal at the end of this year.

That coincides with a major ownership change that sees former Australian GT owner Tony Quinn take a majority 40 per cent stake in T8.