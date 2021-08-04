Tickets Subscribe
GT World Challenge Australia News

Waters to race Porsche in Australian GT

By:

Supercars ace Cameron Waters has signed on to race a Porsche in GT World Challenge Australia.

Waters is set to lead Dutton EMA Motorsport's campaign across the remainder of the 2021 Australian GT season ahead of a full campaign next year.

Due to logistical issues the Melbourne-based team has only taken delivery of its Porsche 911 GT3 R Gen II mid-year, the car set to debut at the Sandown round in September.

There Waters will be joined by Carrera Cup regular Ben Stack as part of the Pro-Am regulations.

“Our Porsche 911 GT3 R programme has been progressing for quite some time now, with a lot of effort behind the scenes," said Dutton EMA Motorsport team manager Mathew Nilsson.

"Signing a Pro driver of the calibre and professionalism of Cam has been an important achievement, we welcome him to our team and look forward to working with him.”

Waters, a Supercars race winner and title contender, has limited GT experience, his last start coming in a Strakka Racing Mercedes at the 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour.

“I have been keen to do more GT racing since 2018,” said Waters.

“Diversifying into different categories creates new disciplines and challenges, and I can’t wait for my chance to drive the Porsche product and battle for race wins.”

The fourth round of the Australian GT season is set to take place at Sandown on September 17-19.

