Frankie Muniz earns another GT4 America win with co-driver Tyler Stone at Barber
Muniz is enjoying a great season in the GT4 America Series while also competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and earned some redemption after a heartbreaking result on Friday
Frankie Muniz and co-driver Tyler Stone win at Barber
Photo by: Ford
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz, 40, earned his second career GT4 America win this weekend alongside co-driver Tyler Stone, claiming the Am class victory in Race 2 at Barber Motorsports Park.
Muniz and Stone drive the No. 30 Ford Mustang for TechSport Racing, which Muniz does full-time along with the majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule. He is skipping the Truck race at Kansas due to a schedule clash.
At Barber, the duo of Muniz/Stone started 26th overall and finished 12th overall while snagging their second win of the year. They also earned an emotional victory at Road America at the end of August.
Redemption for Muniz
Frankie Muniz, No. 33 Team Reaume Ford
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Muniz was the driver who closed out the race, making the pass for the win with just six minutes to go. The margin of victory was 1.2 seconds, and it was redemption of Muniz, who suffered a penalty in Race 1 after making contact in the battle for the race lead on Friday.
"It's so hard to pass here, and I was just trying to set it up. Yesterday, I tried to make a move and it didn't go to plan. I was passing for the lead, took out the leader, got penalty and took away a potential win yesterday. I learned from that. You gotta be aggressive. It's hard because you don't want to stuff it in too much and cause a wreck, but you gotta go. I shoved it in there and it somehow worked, and held on for the win. Tyler did such an amazing job to start the race. This team, TechSport -- to come back from a last-place finish to a first-place finish. We're in the hunt for the championship. This is awesome."
It was a home race for Stone, who added: "This is very special. I can't really put it into words. Being at home, sleeping in my own bed, and then coming out to win a GT4 race in SRO is just unbelievable. I can't be more proud of Frankie. He drove incredible today and yesterday as well, but like he said, yesterday was a little bit unfortunate as well. But we're so blessed and thankful to be here."
As an actor, Muniz has been nominated both an Emmy and Golden Globe and first began his professional racing career with a three-year stint in the Champ Car Atlantic Series in the mid-2000s, placing as high as fourth.
In recent years, Muniz has fully committed to stock car racing with a full season in ARCA, best finish of fifth; over 40 appearances in the NASCAR Truck Series, best finish of tenth; and two starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, best finish of 30th.
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