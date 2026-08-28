Frankie Muniz earns emotional win in GT4 America race with co-driver Tyler Stone

Driving a Ford Mustang for TechSport Racing alongside co-driver Tyler Stone, 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz earned his first victory in the GT4 America Series (Am class) on Friday.

The series was racing at Road America, and Stone crossed the line half-a-second ahead of the runner-up finisher in the Am class, while placing 17th overall in the multi-class race.

Muniz has been contesting the GT4 America championship while also competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

"I'm emotional because I've honestly had two of the worst weeks of my entire life, to be honest," said Muniz with tears in his eyes. "I came here, really low. Had a good day yesterday, and felt really good today so to get this win is just -- Thank you God, my team, Ford. This is unbelievable. I feel so incredible. I'm so excited for Tyler, he drove so good. This is amazing."

The well-known actor, who has been nominated both an Emmy and Golden Globe, first ventured into the racing world with a three-year stint in the Champ Car Atlantic Series in the mid-2000s, placing as high as fourth.

In recent years, Muniz has taken on the stock car racing world with appearances in ARCA, NASCAR Trucks, and even the NASCAR O'Reilly divisions.

Last weekend, he stepped out of his own Truck ride, making room for teammate Luke Baldwin, who had failed to qualify in his own truck entry. Maybe this was a bit of good karma falling Muniz's way after the selfless gesture.