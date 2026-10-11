Frankie Muniz wins GT4 America championship with co-driver Tyler Stone

The 2026 GT4 America season came to an end with a double-header weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz was in position to win the championship, skipping multiple NASCAR races where he is a full-time Truck Series driver to chase the crown with co-driver Tyler Stone.

They entered the weekend with just one point over their closest competition, but a pair of runner-up finishes was enough to secure them the Am class title by 19 points over James Walker Jr. and James Clay. They started tenth in the finale, and had to fight their way up through the field.

The No. 30 TechSport Racing team ended 2026 with three race wins and seven podiums. They swept the weekend in Road America, and earned another victory in Race #2 at Barber Motorsports Park.

Frankie Muniz, Team Reaume Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Muniz had to skip several NASCAR Truck races where he drives for Reaume to make this happen, and he was elated after the race. He was also the one to drive the car into the podium positions in the closing minutes of the race, passing a title rival in the process.

"I mean, going into this, I've never raced sports cars," said Muniz. "My first time ever in a GT4 car was for the first practice session at Sonoma. You know, I thank Ford Racing for pushing me in this direction. It was so incredible. I mean, I feel like halfway through the year, we really figured everything out and we won a few races and put ourselves in the position to win the championship.

"With yesterday, we had a great race. We finished second, had the lead in the points, but we had a kind of a bad break with the start. We had to start 10th today in class, so I didn't really know what was going to happen, but he [Stone] drove incredibly, handed me the car off, we had a clean pit stop, and now we are the champs. And this is the best feeling in the entire world for sure."

Muniz has worked on becoming a race car driver for nearly two decades, running three seasons in the Atlantic championship between 2007-2009, as well as making starts in Formula BMW and Mazda MX-5 Cup. He later broke into the upper levels of stock car racing in 2024. He has since made starts in two of the top three NASCAR divisions, and the ARCA Menard's Series. He has been very open about his struggles and trying to keep a positive mindset despite the setbacks.

For those chasing their dreams, Muniz said: "I mean, definitely go for it. I know sometimes you have to take a leap and it's scary. You can't be afraid to fail. I mean, I feel like I failed. I mean, not failed, but it was a working process for 20 years, but it took me 20 years to feel this feeling of winning and being champions. And thanks to Tyler and Texport Racing, Ford Racing. I love this so much. Thank you so much."

Stone got to watch from the pits as Muniz drove the car home. "First of all, I want to say thank you to the Lord and Savior for there was a lot of prayer between Frankie and I throughout the season, and I truly believe that's why we are here today," said Stone. "But as far as that, we had no idea. The way we started the season, we were on the podium.

I think we got a second at Sonoma. We couldn't believe it, and we were like, oh my gosh, we actually could do this. Then early part of the season, we had some struggles, but then once we got to Road Atlanta, I think we hit our stride.

"Ford Racing, Tech Sport Racing, they put together an incredible car for us all season, and we just had to keep our heads up and keep fighting. I can't say enough about all the competitors in the AM class or just GT4 America period, but we have a really tight field and lots of good competitors out there, and kudos to all of them. They all did a great job.

Everybody drove a great race, fairly clean race. It sounds like I have a lot of words, but I'm really lost for words right now, but I really can't believe it."