GT racer Cedric Sbirrazzuoli dies aged 39

GT and endurance racer Cedric Sbirrazzuoli passed away on Thursday 20 August, his 39th birthday. The Monegasque driver died following a cancer diagnosis, and leaves behind his wife Martina, whom he married last June.

Born in 1987, Sbirrazzuoli’s racing career began in the mid-2000s in single-seaters, before moving on to closed-wheel racing, competing in GT4, GT2 and the Porsche Carrera Cup.

He subsequently competed in other one-make series such as the Maserati Trophy and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo, but it was his association with AF Corse that opened the doors to the world of Ferrari for him, earning him seats in the 458 Italia GT3, the 488 and, more recently, the 296.

His motorsport career saw him compete in the European and Asian LMS, the GT World Challenge Europe and America, the Italian GT Championship and, more recently, in IMSA, where in 2024 he contested the Endurance Cup in Conquest Racing’s #34 Ferrari alongside regular drivers Albert Costa and Manny Franco, securing podium finishes at Daytona and Watkins Glen before winning the Petit Le Mans.

“You were a highly talented, determined and professional driver, with the passion and the will to win that are unique to those who truly love racing. But you were also so much more: a genuine, respectful and cheerful person, capable of bringing wholesome enthusiasm and your own special way of living out your passion for motorsport,” recalled AF Corse following the news of his death.

“It was a privilege to work and dream together. Your race came to an end far too soon. Your memory will continue to race on forever. We send our warmest thoughts to your wife, your parents and all your loved ones. Farewell, Cedric. Rest in peace.”

#34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Cedric Sbirrazzuoli Photo by: James Gilbert - Motorsport Images

Iron Dames racer Michelle Gatting also shared her own tribute to Sbirrazzuoli this week, and took the opportunity to also remember Luca Persiani, who died in a tragic accident last year.

“Today, Luca was joined in heaven by his close friend Cedric,” she said. “It’s incredibly hard to believe that another truly amazing human being has left this world far too soon.

“Cedric fought cancer with everything he had, but sadly, it was a battle he couldn’t win. What I do know is that he lived his life to the fullest – and maybe that’s something we should all carry with us. Because damn, life can be so incredibly short.

“Now there are two amazing human beings up there, reunited, looking down on us – probably hoping that we make the most of every moment, laugh a little louder, love a little harder, and live life just as fully as they did.”

Costa, who raced alongside Sbirrazzuoli for Ferrari-Conquest in IMSA, added: “Rest in peace, my friend. I have no words to describe how I feel. You were an incredible friend and a great team-mate. We won our last race together; I’m sure that in Heaven you’ll continue to give it your all. This weekend I’ll be racing for you – we’ll miss you, Cedric.”

#34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Manny Franco, Albert Costa Balboa, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images