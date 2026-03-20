Lamborghini signs ex-Ferrari man Andrea Reggiani as head of motorsport

Andrea Reggiani will join Lamborghini as head of motorsport following stints at Ferrari and Dallara, it has been announced.

The Swiss-Italian engineer has been brought in to replace Maurizio Leschiutta, who departed the Volkswagen Group brand at the end of December after just one year in the role.

Following Leschiutta’s exit, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer Rouven Mohr had been overseeing the company’s motorsport division on an interim basis.

Reggiani brings a wealth of experience in the automotive and motorsport spheres, having worked for some of Italy’s biggest names.

He joined Ferrari in 2008, initially in a marketing role in Asia and China before rising to become the head of Corse Clienti in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2014, he assumed the overall management of the exclusive programme, which allows customers to drive Ferrari’s legendary Formula 1 cars and other classic machinery from Maranello.

He later became head of motorsport for Ferrari North America, where he was responsible for the Ferrari Challenge one-make series, among other things.

In 2018, he moved to renowned car manufacturer Dallara, where he served as the chief commercial officer of the Stradale project, the company’s first road-legal vehicle.

“It is a true honor to join Lamborghini as head of Motorsport,” he said. “I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and proud to join a company with such extraordinary heritage and that represents passion, performance and bold innovation at the highest level.

“Together with the talented people who make Lamborghini unique, I look forward to building on this strong foundation and help writing the next chapter in our racing history, striving for new milestones that will excite our clients, our partners and our fans around the world.”

Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Reggiani joins Lamborghini at a time of significant changes in the company. Apart from Leschiutta’s short-lived stint as head of motorsport, the company is also set to lose racing development manager Stefan Gugger at the end of April. Gugger was responsible for the development of the Temerario GT3, which will make its debut in IMSA’s Sebring 12 Hours on Saturday.

Further, Mohr joined Audi as a board member and technical director at the start of March, and will relinquish his Lamborghini role once a successor is found.

In recent years, the Italian automaker also split with its long-time racing director Leonardo Galante and motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna.

Reggiani will now be in charge of leading Lamborghini’s new Temerario GT3 programme as well as heading the development of the Temerario Super Trofeo car, which will come on stream in 2027.

The Super Trofeo one-make series, which is held in Europe, Asia and North America, is considered the cash cow of Lamborghini’s motorsport division.

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