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Laurin Heinrich "deeply disappointed but not surprised" by Raffaele Marciello after Macau clash

Heinrich and Marciello at odds over their early-race collision in Macau

Heiko Stritzke

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 6:14 PM

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Laurin Heinrich leads ahead of Raffaele Marciello at Reservoir Bend

Photo by: Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

Laurin Heinrich has spoken out following the opening-lap collision in the 2026 Macau FIA GT World Cup main race that robbed the Porsche driver of victory after a dominant weekend.

With a stony expression, Heinrich had little interest in playing the part of the fallen hero as he made the long walk back from Lisboa Bend to the paddock. After dominating every session up to that point, it had been clear that the German could realistically only lose the race at the start or on a restart. And that’s exactly what happened.

Heinrich will probably regret for a long time going back on the racing line in the braking zone for the first real corner, believing the lead was secure.

WRT BMW driver Raffaele Marciello dived into the open gap, and when Heinrich moved slightly back to the right, the Swiss driver was already alongside – sending the AO Racing Porsche straight into the tyre barriers.

Taking to social media afterward, Heinrich – who had topped both free practice sessions, claimed pole position in the Super Pole shootout and won Saturday's qualification race – aimed sharp criticism at Marciello both on and off the track.

"A picture says more than a thousand words. We've done everything right to be in exactly that position heading to Lisboa on Lap 1 of the Main Race and got taken out by a desperate move from another competitor," Heinrich said.

The Porsche factory driver took particular issue with Marciello's refusal to accept responsibility for the clash.

"I'm deeply disappointed but not surprised how someone can shatter all the work and sweat that went into this moment without even taking responsibility for it. Winning Macau would have been the icing on my 2026 season after winning at Daytona, Sebring, Le Mans and Suzuka all in one year," Heinrich added.

Despite the bitter setback, the German struck a determined tone looking ahead: "But in the end, I know what I'm made of and how this will fuel me becoming a better driver and person in the future. I'm still far from where I envision to be at some point."

Stewards handed Marciello a post-race five-second time penalty for the incident, ruling that he was predominantly to blame for an overly ambitious move, with the fact that it occurred on the opening lap treated as a mitigating circumstance.

That sanction came on top of two separate overpower infringements that had already earned the BMW driver a 10-second time penalty and a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, dropping him to 13th in the final classification.

Heinrich received immediate backing from Absolute Racing, which operated his AO Racing Porsche in Macau.

"What an incredible performance from you this year! It has been an absolute pleasure having you with us. We came so close to making history together! Hopefully, our paths cross again soon. Until next time, Laurin!" the team commented beneath his post.

Heinrich will not have much time to dwell on the disappointment, as he returns to action next weekend at the GT World Challenge Australia season finale in Adelaide, where he will share an Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R with Yasser Shahin.

Marciello reacts to criticism

For the second time in three editions, Marciello has found himself at the center of post-race debate at the Macau FIA GT World Cup.

The parallels between the two incidents at the Guia Circuit's famous Lisboa Bend are striking: in 2024, the BMW driver collided with Antonio Fuoco while battling for the lead, and this time he tangled with polesitter Heinrich right at the start – with his response to the ensuing criticism echoing his stance from two years ago.

Writing on his official social media handles, Marciello defended his lunge into the first braking zone and placed the blame squarely on the AO Racing Porsche driver.

"Macau... what can I say? Only P1 matters. Personally, I don't think my move was too aggressive and I was able to make the corner. He left the door open, then closed it when I was already alongside, made contact and this made us go into the wall. So I don't take the blame," Marciello said on Instagram.

Addressing the wave of critical reactions from fans online, the two-time Macau winner added: "Luckily, it's 2026 and everyone has the right to say their opinion, ideally expressed with respect, although that doesn't always seem to be the case. Anyway, hopefully we'll be back to try again next year."

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