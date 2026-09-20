Ollie Millroy discharged from hospital following horrific China GT crash

Two weeks after the horrific crash in Shanghai, Ollie Millroy has been discharged from hospital and will be able to continue his recovery at home.

The British driver was innocently caught up in a pile-up in in Race 1 of the China GT, with his Ferrari 296 catching fire. He was heroically pulled out by Loek Hartog, who had stopped his Porsche to come to his colleague’s aid, partly due to the far-from-prompt response of the safety marshals.

Millroy was subsequently admitted to hospital with fractures to six ribs, collarbone and hand, as well as a punctured lung, which required the insertion of a drainage tube, in addition to surgery to fix plates and screws to the various damaged bones.

The past week has passed very quickly and with excellent results for the Englishman, who has been supported throughout by his wife Fern. First, he was able to join via video link to give a few interviews recounting what had happened (at least, based on the vague memories he’d pieced together following post-traumatic amnesia), then he received a visit from Hartog himself, and finally, he was given the all-clear by the doctors to return home.

Ollie Millroy and Loek Hartog

"They say you should never meet your heroes. Well, I have to say I disagree! I’d like to thank Loek for visiting me in hospital in Shanghai on Thursday," says Millroy, who has since sent his own best wishes to Fran Rueda, who will be replacing him in the Inception Racing Ferrari for IMSA's Petit Le Mans in October.

“We had the most incredible chat ever over dinner by my hospital bed, talking about what we went through two weeks ago, and it was wonderful for him to meet some of the surgeons, doctors and nurses who’ve helped me on my road to recovery. It was very moving and we’ll certainly remain friends forever!

“On Friday, we took a big step forward. Following a successful scan of my lungs and pneumothorax that morning, the doctors decided to remove the drainage tube from my lung!

“I’ve finally been taken off the machines; I was able to leave my room and head to the hospital café. The hope was to spend just a few more days in hospital, just to monitor the situation.”

Ollie Millroy

He added: "Exactly two weeks after my crash in Shanghai, I’ve been discharged from hospital. Body strapped up with a bagful of medication, it’s time to continue healing at home.

"I will eventually make a full recovery from my injuries, but the last two weeks have changed my life forever. It has given me a completely different outlook and I will never take for granted what we have and the beautiful world around us. Leaving the hospital doors for the first time this evening felt like the start of chapter two in my story.

"Treat every day as if it’s your last, hold your loved ones close to you, don’t waste your time and energy on things that are irrelevant or make you unhappy and as Loek Hartog taught us all, look out for each other, as one team. Life can be short, so let’s make the most of it!

"Thank you to the incredible doctors, surgeons, nurses and staff at Shanghai United Family Hospital and thank you to everyone for your messages and energy you have sent me to help with my recovery. We still have a long recovery journey ahead, but at least I get to tackle it at home with my kids."