“The Maserati GT2 is competitive; it can challenge for victory,” says Maserati motorsport boss

The GT2 cars competing in the SRO Motorsports Group championship experienced ups and downs at the GT2 European Series weekend at Misano, securing overall victory only to lose it in the post-race proceedings. However, the Maseratis still celebrated important podium finishes in the Masters and Pro/Am categories.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the head of Maserati’s motorsport division, Vincent Biard, summed up the team’s efforts, emphasising how the cars from Emilia performed well in all conditions, which bodes well for the future.

“They were challenging races during a weekend packed with the kind of thrills that only motorsport can deliver,” said Biard. “Wonderful races that secured us four fine results in our respective categories, but there were also some negative and difficult moments. It was great to have the GranTurismo Project GT4 in the paddock too.”

In Race 1, Antoine Potty started from pole position, only to be forced out of the race whilst leading and having set the fastest lap: disappointing on the one hand, but confirmation that the i4Race car is competitive...

“We’re glad Antoine is okay,” Biard added. “i4Race is a great, competitive team that manages to showcase the Maserati GT2’s performance, raising the standard of competition on the grid. The car proved this again in Race 2, performing strongly despite the demanding Misano circuit.”

#7 Dinamic Motorsport, Maserati GT2: Roberto Pampanini, Mauro Calamia Photo by: Davide Cavazza

In Race 1, Philippe Prette won the Masters class and Yu Lee/N. Pirri secured a podium finish in Pro/Am. Also worth noting was Celia Martin’s strong debut alongside Luca Pirri – but what did the team make of her performance?

“Celia did very well with Luca; unfortunately, they were disqualified at the end of Race 1, but in Race 2 they proved how strong they are and made it onto the Masters podium with a superb performance,” Biard summarised.

Looking ahead to the upcoming events at Zandvoort and Portimao, what predictions can Maserati make regarding the battle for the various titles?

“We certainly expect more Maserati GT2s on the grid and to be even more competitive, both in qualifying and in the two races," Biard said. "The championship is still wide open; we have Prette leading the way in the Masters, but we’re also confident we can be in the mix in the Pro/Am class.”