Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Nurburgring / Breaking news

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team

shares
comments
De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team
By:

Porsche works driver Simona de Silvestro will make her debut in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup in next weekend's Nurburgring round with the ROWE Racing team.

De Silvestro was added to Porsche's roster of factory drivers late last year when she took up a development role for the Weissach marque's Formula E team, marking the end of a three-season tenure racing in Australia's Supercars series.

Since then, she has participated in the first two rounds of this year's ADAC GT Masters season, sharing a Porsche 911 GT3 R with Klaus Bachler driving for two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard's Team75 Bernhard squad.

At the Nurburgring, de Silvestro will share one of ROWE Racing's two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs with Bernhard himself and Jeroen Bleekemolen, as the squad expands to a second car.

ROWE ran a single car for Dirk Werner, Julien Andlauer and Bachler in last month's three-hour Imola opener, the trio finishing sixth.

“I am really looking forward to racing alongside Timo for the first time in a ROWE Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R," said de Silvestro. "That is something very special for me – I never thought that I would share a cockpit with him.

"I can hardly wait to contest the six-hour race at the Nurburgring in the GT World Challenge Europe together.”

Bernhard, who declared his retirement from top-line racing at the end of last year, added: "This is a real first - Simona is normally battling for points in the ADAC GT Masters for my own team. Now we are competing together for the first time.

"I hold Simona in very high regard as a racing driver and have obviously followed her career. The forthcoming race in the ROWE Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R does not represent my comeback, but I am simply delighted to have the opportunity to race alongside Simona.”

The Nurburgring race won't mark de Silvestro's first foray into long-distance endurance racing, as she contested the Rolex 24 at Daytona round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship last year as part of Heinricher Racing's all-female line-up.

She and teammates Katherine Legge, Christina Nielsen and Ana Beatriz took their Acura NSX GT3 to 12th in the GT Daytona class on that occasion.

#57 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3, GTD: Katherine Legge, Ana Beatriz, Simona De Silvestro, Christina Nielsen

#57 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3, GTD: Katherine Legge, Ana Beatriz, Simona De Silvestro, Christina Nielsen

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener

Previous article

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Event Nurburgring
Drivers Simona de Silvestro
Teams Rowe Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve

Supercars still investigating September options
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars still investigating September options

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

Bargwanna joins GRM for 2020 TCR tilt
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Bargwanna joins GRM for 2020 TCR tilt

NASCAR confirms FBI investigation into noose incident
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR confirms FBI investigation into noose incident

Podcast: Reviewing Miguel Oliveira's shock Styrian GP win
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Reviewing Miguel Oliveira's shock Styrian GP win

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team

Formula 2 retires number 19 in memory of Hubert
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Formula 2 retires number 19 in memory of Hubert

Latest news

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener

Sirotkin joins GT World Challenge Europe enduros with SMP
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Sirotkin joins GT World Challenge Europe enduros with SMP

R-Motorsport withdraws from 2020 GT World Challenge season
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

R-Motorsport withdraws from 2020 GT World Challenge season

Trending

1
Formula 1

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve

2
Supercars

Supercars still investigating September options

3
Supercars

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

2h
4
TCR Australia

Bargwanna joins GRM for 2020 TCR tilt

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR confirms FBI investigation into noose incident

Latest news

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team
WCEE

De Silvestro to make GTWCE debut for ROWE Porsche team

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener
WCEE

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener

Sirotkin joins GT World Challenge Europe enduros with SMP
WCEE

Sirotkin joins GT World Challenge Europe enduros with SMP

R-Motorsport withdraws from 2020 GT World Challenge season
WCEE

R-Motorsport withdraws from 2020 GT World Challenge season

Ex-F2 driver Lorandi makes GT3 switch with Mercedes
WCEE

Ex-F2 driver Lorandi makes GT3 switch with Mercedes

Latest videos

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Race finish 01:33
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Race finish

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Second FCY 01:40
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Second FCY

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Christian Hook's crash 00:36
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Christian Hook's crash

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Race start 02:01
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GT World Challenge Europe: Imola - Race start

Q&A with Andrea Bertolini 04:43
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Q&A with Andrea Bertolini

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.